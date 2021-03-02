After Kansas State’s 79-76 win over TCU Monday night, Christianna Carr and Ayoka Lee crashed head coach Jeff Mittie’s postgame Zoom conference to ask the question on every player's mind.
“What would it take for you to buy the team cheesecake?” Carr asked.
K-State’s quest for cake dates back to Feb. 10, the day it lost 78-67 to TCU in Fort Worth, Texas. The Wildcats noticed a Cheesecake Factory located near their team hotel. They've been asking Mittie for dessert ever since.
Entering Wednesday's home finale against No. 18 West Virginia, the Wildcats (8-15, 3-13 Big 12) have their sweet-toothed edict.
“Win Wednesday,” Mittie said in response to Carr’s question. “You have it on film; you don’t need it in writing.”
The film from K-State’s 65-56 loss to the Mountaineers on Jan. 20 does not depict the team Mittie coached to victory Monday night. The Wildcats’ trip to Morgantown represented their first game after a 30-day quarantine stint. They showed their rust by committing 29 turnovers —12 of which came in the fourth quarter — and squandering a 12-point lead in the final 4:36.
That performance snowballed into a 10-game losing streak that culminated with the TCU loss. Mittie said his team lacked conditioning and practice reps during that stretch, which particularly hurt the Wildcats against West Virginia’s late-game press.
But in the last week, the Wildcats look like they've regained their wind. They’ve avenged losses to Texas Tech and TCU, and Mittie believes his team has grown from its mid-season struggles.
“We’ve taken some lumps, but we’ve also come out on the other side of that,” Mittie said “We’re a more resilient team. We’re better at making adjustments during the game. We’re a more diverse team, versatile team all the way around.”
Two players who helped K-State persevere through its losing streak will be honored Wednesday during senior night festivities. Senior Sydney Goodson (5.6 ppg) and redshirt junior Ashley Ray (0.6 ppg) average just 6.2 combined points, but Mittie credited both for their leadership during K-State’s 10-game slide.
Mittie said Ray never let the recurring losses dour her “enthusiastic personality.” And according to Goodson, everyone within earshot can tell when Ray is feeling good.
“I can always hear Ash no matter what we’re doing,” Goodson said. “On the court, off the court, I’m always like, ‘Oh, Ashley’s here!’ She just brings a presence about her, and it’s missed when she's not there.”
Goodson, who transferred to K-State after stops at Arizona State and Texas Tech, only has played one year under Mittie. But even so, Mittie called the senior guard “one of the best unifiers (I have) been around.”
Coronavirus restrictions complicated Goodson’s role. She can’t host teammates at her apartment, and players can't linger in the locker room. She’d normally host Shark Week viewing parties, but because of COVID, she settled for a team-wide mandate to wear animal-themed shirts last summer.
“It’s just been a different year,” Mittie said. “I really wish we had Syd during a non-COVID year, because I think her unifying ability with teams, we weren’t able to maximize that.”
Similarly, K-State can’t honor Goodson and Ray with the typical senior night festivities. The crowd won't be as loud, and Ray said their parents can't join them on the court for photos until after the crowd disperses.
Those quirks don't bother Goodson and Ray, however. Not as long as they win. If they win, they get Cheesecake (Goodson likes strawberry; Ray prefers triple chocolate). Thanks to Carr and Lee, they have the promise on tape.
“I guess Chrissy and 'Yokie' decided to bring it up in the media,” Goodson said. “There’s proof. There’s video. There’s accountability.”