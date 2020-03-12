Kansas State’s men’s basketball team is one-and-done in the Big 12 tournament despite winning its first game. The women’s team never even got the chance to take the floor.
In a release from the Big 12 league office Thursday morning, the conference announced it had decided to cancel both tournaments being held in Kansas City, Mo., amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The men’s tournament started Wednesday at the Sprint Center with two first-round games: Oklahoma State over Iowa State (72-71) and K-State over TCU (63-59). The women’s tournament was slated to begin Thursday morning at Municipal Auditorium.
The Big 12 also canceled the upcoming gymnastics and equestrian championships. Per the release, “conducting future Big 12 championships this season will be evaluated,” with a final determination to come by April 15.
“After consultation with our Board of Directors it was decided that canceling these championships was in the best interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in the release.
Details on full refunds of ticket purchases for the Big 12’s various championship events will be released at a later date.
The Big 12 was not alone in its decision to cancel its tournament. Ten other conferences, including the other four Power Five conferences, all decided to cancel their tournaments.
It came on the heels of an announcement from the NCAA on Wednesday that it would hold the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments later this month without allowing fans to attend. That was the same plan the Big 12 planned to use for the remainder of its two tournaments this week before their cancellation Thursday.
The NBA suspended its season Wednesday night after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.