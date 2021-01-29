Another Kansas State football player reportedly is headed out the door and into the transfer portal.
Wide receiver D.J. Render, who was a fifth-year senior last fall, reportedly entered the transfer portal Friday. 247Sports was the first to report the news.
Render would be the second wideout to transfer since the end of the 2020 season; Wykeen Gill left the program last month.
A Georgia native, Render never played a starring role for the Wildcats.
He redshirted during his freshman season in 2016. As a redshirt freshman in 2017, he appeared in three games, versus Central Arkansas, Charlotte and UCLA, respectively. Render played in seven games in 2018, but did not record any statistics. After Chris Klieman took over as K-State's head coach, Render switched positions, moving from receiver to safety. During the 2019 season, Render participated in four games, seeing time on special teams and as a reserve defensive back and collecting one tackle.
He moved back to receiver last fall, however, and had the best season of his K-State career, as he played in all 10 games.
Along with making his first career start (at Iowa State), Render set personal bests in receptions (seven) and receiving yards (56). His career highlight came in K-State's 21-14 win at TCU, when he hauled in three passes for 24 yards — his best single-game totals in both categories.
While Render's transfer doesn't decimate the team in terms of production, his loss will be felt in another way: Teammates and coaches regularly praised his positive presence in the locker room
"He’s always talking and cracking jokes," linebacker Justin Hughes said. "It’s always good to have someone like him in the locker room who uplifts every other person behind him. His personality is something else. ... He’s always singing. People make fun of him all the time, but he’s always singing in the locker room.”
Offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham appreciated Render's mentality, too.
"His (best) attribute is that he’s all in," Messingham said. "He just wants to have an opportunity to contribute. It doesn’t matter to him if it’s on the offensive or defensive side or on special teams. He’s all about trying to help the Wildcats win.”