Kansas State men's basketball reportedly knows the identity of another non-conference foe next season.
According to a report from CBS national college basketball writer Jon Rothstein on Wednesday, K-State will face Butler in the Big East/Big 12 Battle, an annual scheduling alliance between the two conferences. Rothstein reports that the Wildcats will head to Hinkle Fieldhouse to face the Bulldogs in Indianapolis.
The date of the matchups are still to be determined; per the specifics of the contract between the leagues, however, all games are supposed to be played in December. (The exact dates of all games in the 2020-21 season are up in the air, however, because of the coronavirus outbreak putting a halt on all college sports for the time being.)
K-State and Butler have squared off just once: the West Regional final on March 27, 2010, in Salt Lake City. The Bulldogs, then coached Brad Stevens, topped the Frank Martin-led Wildcats 63-56 in an Elite Eight tilt. Butler went on to play in the national championship game, falling to top-seeded Duke 61-59 in a contest remembered for Butler star Gordon Hayward nearly banking in the game-winning shot from half court at the buzzer.
Butler would be K-State's third non-conference opponent revealed for next season. K-State will host UNLV at Bramlage Coliseum and will face former Big 12 rival Nebraska at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Dec. 19.
The Wildcats also are part of the Cayman Islands Classic field, which will be held Nov. 23-25. Other teams in the event include Miami (Fla.), Ole Miss, Nevada, Oregon State, La Salle, Northern Iowa and Western Kentucky.
The other reported matchups in next season's Big East/Big 12 Battle are listed below.
- Kansas State at Butler
- Creighton at Kansas
- Villanova at Texas
- Baylor at Seton Hall
- Providence at TCU
- St. John’s at Texas Tech
- Oklahoma at Xavier
- West Virginia at Georgetown
- Oklahoma State at Marquette
- DePaul at Iowa State