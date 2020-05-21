Bruce Weber might face his former employer. A Kansas State alum could take on his alma mater.
According to a report from CBS national college basketball writer Jon Rothstein on Wednesday, K-State will join Arkansas, Cincinnati and Illinois as the participants in the 2021 Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo.
Weber, who completed his eighth season at K-State in 2019-20, was Illinois' head coach from 2003 to 2011. The Illini's head coach now: Brad Underwood, graduated from K-State in 1986 and played under the legendary Jack Hartman, the Wildcats' all-time winningest coach.
Underwood has faced K-State twice as a head coach, splitting the meetings. During Underwood's lone season at Oklahoma State in 2016-17, the Wildcats won 96-88 in Stillwater, Okla., before the Cowboys returned the favor with an 80-68 win at Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State owns a winning record in the all-time series with Arkansas (8-3) but historically has struggled against Cincinnati (1-7) and Illinois (2-8).
The Hall of Fame Classic would give the Wildcats two more games at the Sprint Center. K-State routinely plays at the arena in Kansas City, Mo., during its Wildcat Classic event as well as the Big 12 tournament.
The Wildcats have appeared in the Hall of Fame Classic twice previously, posting a 2-2 overall record. In 2010, K-State beat Gonzaga 81-64 to clinch a spot in the championship game. But it couldn't topple top-ranked Duke, losing 82-68. Five years later, it was the same story: K-State beat Missouri (66-42) in its first game but fell to No. 9 North Carolina 80-70 in the title contest.