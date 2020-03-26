Kansas State’s men’s basketball team reportedly will renew an old rivalry next season.
According to a report from CBS national college basketball writer Jon Rothstein on Wednesday, K-State and Nebraska have agreed to a three-game series, with the first contest on the docket set for the 2020-21 season. Neither K-State nor Nebraska has publicly announced the series will take place.
The series reportedly will begin in December, with a game at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. The second contest will be held at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., in 2021 before the the series concludes at Bramlage Coliseum with the third and final game in 2022.
Both teams struggled immensely this past season.
K-State went 11-21 overall, setting a single-season school record for most losses. At one point, the Wildcats lost 11 straight games, the longest stretch of futility in Bruce Weber’s eight seasons as head coach. They also went winless in the month of February for the first time since 1940. The Wildcats went 3-15 in Big 12 play, finishing last in the 10-team conference.
But Nebraska was even worse in its first season under new head coach Fred Hoiberg.
The Cornhuskers went 7-25 overall and 2-18 in the Big Ten, finishing in the basement in the 14-team league. Nebraska ended the season on a 17-game losing streak.
Like the Wildcats, the Huskers set a single-season record for losses (25) in addition to home defeats (11). If that weren’t enough, they also had their lowest winning percentage (.219) since going 2-17 (10.5 winning percentage) in 1944-45.
It was a level of losing Hoiberg never had experienced at the college level; in five seasons at Iowa State from 2010 to 2015, he went 115-56 (.673), with his worst record (16-16) in his maiden campaign before reeling off four consecutive seasons of 23-plus wins before he left to become the head coach of the Chicago Bulls.
K-State and Nebraska last played in 2011, during the Huskers’ final season in the Big 12. The Wildcats have won their last five meetings against the Cornhuskers.
K-State also holds a decisive edge in the all-time series, leading NU 126-93.