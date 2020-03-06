Kansas State reportedly found the newest member of its football coaching staff Thursday.
According to a report from Pete Thamel, a national college football and basketball reporter for Yahoo Sports, K-State will hire Steve Stanard as its new linebackers coach. Stanard has served as Syracuse’s defensive ends coach since 2017. He would replace Scottie Hazelton, who was the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator and linebackers coach before departing last week to become Michigan State’s defensive coordinator.
Stanard has a connection with K-State head coach Chris Klieman: The pair worked together at North Dakota State in 2012 and 2013. Klieman then was the Bison’s defensive coordinator while Stanard was the team’s linebackers coach.
Stanard left NDSU with its then-head coach, Craig Bohl, to join the staff at Wyoming, where he was the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2014 to 2016.