If the 2020 college football season actually kicks off this fall, Kansas State reportedly has found a non-conference foe.
According to a report from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, K-State will host Arkansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Sept. 12. The paper reports that while the contract is done, the game won't be finalized until the Big 12 makes a decision on whether to play football this fall.
If the game takes place, it will be the second of the season for Arkansas State. The Wolves tentatively are slated to begin their 2020 campaign at Memphis on Sept. 5. That's the date of K-State's original season opener, when it was supposed to welcome Buffalo to Manhattan.
But that game was canceled after the Mid-American Conference, of which Buffalo is a member, announced Saturday it would postpone football until the spring.
The Sept. 12 game versus the Red Wolves would help the Wildcats satisfy the Big 12's format for this season: nine games against conference foes, plus one non-conference matchup. (Arkansas State is part of the Sun Belt Conference.)
Along with Buffalo, K-State had its two other non-conference contests wiped away because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. K-State was supposed to host North Dakota on Sept. 12; that went away after the Missouri Valley Football Conference — North Dakota's league — announced last week it would push its season back to the spring.
K-State lost its Sept. 19 home date with Vanderbilt after the SEC decided to go to a conference-only schedule last month.
K-State and Arkansas State have played twice, with the Wildcats winning both matchups in Manhattan. K-State won the first meeting 37-6 in 1948 — the Wildcats' lone victory in a 1-9 debut season for head coach Ralph Graham. The Wildcats topped the Red Wolves again in 1980, winning 31-7.