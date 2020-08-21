Kansas State defensive back Walter Neil Jr. has entered the transfer portal, according to GoPowercat.
Neil, who is entering his redshirt-senior season, has started for the Wildcats in each of the last two seasons. Due to graduate transfer rules, Neil will be eligible to play immediately if he does transfer.
In the last two seasons, Neil has tallied 47 tackles, one interception and four pass breakups.
Neil could theoretically play next year at Kansas State or another program despite being in his fourth active season in college athletics. The NCAA board of directors voted Friday to give fall athletes a blanket waiver to receive an additional year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Kansas State will open its season Sept. 12 when it takes on Arkansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.