Shane Southwell’s time away from Kansas State didn’t last long.
CBS Sports reported Saturday that Southwell is returning to the K-State men’s basketball program as an assistant coach. Southwell comes to Manhattan after spending one season as an assistant coach at Robert Morris. He previously served as a graduate student manager on Bruce Weber’s K-State staff from 2017 to 2019.
Southwell played for the Wildcats from 2010 to 2014. He averaged 5.9 points per game and shot 40% from the field during his career.
During his one season as an assistant at Robert Morris, the Colonials finished the season 20-14. During his two seasons as a graduate student manager, K-State made the Elite Eight in 2018 and claimed a share of the Big 12 regular-season title in 2019.