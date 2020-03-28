B1.2.26.12.ksubk.1
Shane Southwell’s time away from Kansas State didn’t last long.

CBS Sports reported Saturday that Southwell is returning to the K-State men’s basketball program as an assistant coach. Southwell comes to Manhattan after spending one season as an assistant coach at Robert Morris. He previously served as a graduate student manager on Bruce Weber’s K-State staff from 2017 to 2019.

Southwell played for the Wildcats from 2010 to 2014. He averaged 5.9 points per game and shot 40% from the field during his career.

During his one season as an assistant at Robert Morris, the Colonials finished the season 20-14. During his two seasons as a graduate student manager, K-State made the Elite Eight in 2018 and claimed a share of the Big 12 regular-season title in 2019.

