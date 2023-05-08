REPORT: Chris Klieman's new $44 million deal close to finished Tim Everson teverson@themercury.com May 8, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now CHRIS KLIEMAN Staff photo by Lewis Marien Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A new contract for Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman is close to completion, according to a report from ESPN released Sunday.The 2022 Big 12 Championship winning coach will be extended through the next eight seasons.Klieman will average $5.5 million per year over the course of the new contract, making the overall deal worth $44 million.The current contract calls for Klieman to make $4 million during the 2023 season, but that would change to $4.5 million under the new contract.His current deal is a six-year contract ending in December 2027 that tops out at $4.3 million.Buy-out details and other contract specifics are unknown as of press time, but K-State officials said they expect the deal to be finalized soon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Finance The Economy Recommended for you Latest News Discovery Center celebrates Flint Hills with festival K-State spring graduation ceremonies coming May 12-13 Police report for May 8, 2023 K-State women pick up Louisville transfer Imani Lester 'Outraged' letter carriers demand action to stop robberies K-State announces track and field indoor complex details REPORT: Chris Klieman's new $44 million deal close to finished USD 383: Herrman files for reelection; Santos not running Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesState seizes Stickel’s Cleaners, Aggie Lounge for nonpayment of taxesEverett to host watch party fundraiser in ManhattanJon Bon Jovi doesn't think Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are too young to wedManhattan High students document final days of classes at East Campus buildingBill Glynn HickeyManhattan Regional Airport extends closure for runway expansionManhattan City Commission approves development of Culver'sK-State loses 3 reserve players to transfer portalOUR NEIGHBORS | Riley County maternal, child health supervisor works to support familiesRCPD arrests Manhattan man for DUI, theft after crashing stolen truck Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Special Section Apr 17, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.