Kansas State receiver Jaelon Travis (3) catches a pass during the Sunflower Showdown against Kansas last month in Lawrence. K-State head coach Chris Klieman announced Monday that Travis no longer was a member of the football program after he violated unspecified team rules. The Kansas game was the only appearance of Travis’ career as a Wildcat.
Jaelon Travis no longer is a member of the Kansas State football program. K-State head coach Chris Klieman announced Monday that he had dismissed Travis, a redshirt freshman wide receiver, for a violation of team rules. The Wildcats did not provide specifics about the team rule — or rules — Travis broke that led to his dismissal.
Monday’s announcement came in a release from the athletics department. The football program, it read, will offer “no further comment” on Travis.
Travis was a member of the Wildcats’ 2020 recruiting class. He was the only receiver K-State signed during that cycle.
A 6-foot, 200-pound wideout, Travis did not play in any games last season while redshirting. His only appearance this season came against Kansas last month. He caught one pass for 6 yards in the fourth quarter of the 35-10 victory in Lawrence — but the play didn’t count. An illegal formation penalty on the Wildcats negated the 6-yard gain.
Travis never recorded another statistic during his time at K-State.
His exit is a far cry from the praise Klieman heaped upon Travis earlier this year. At Big 12 football media days, Klieman said
Travis had “probably impressed us as much as anybody” in the receivers room this spring.
“Now can he have another leap into the fall?” Klieman asked July 14.
He appeared to be doing just that: In September, Klieman said that after missing most of preseason camp, Travis was “starting to be the Jaelon Travis that I knew he was in the spring.”
At that point, Klieman was optimistic about Travis’ future.
“It’s hard when you miss every bit of installation in fall camp. Now he’s coming back, and he’s getting acclimated, and he’s going to be a really good football player for us,” Klieman said Sept. 21. “He just hasn’t had the opportunity. His opportunity will come.”
It just will have to come at another school now.
A native of Mansfield, Texas, Travis was a two-star prospect according to Rivals; he ranked slightly higher in the 247Sports Composite, earning a three-star rating. Per the 247Sports Composite, he was the No. 306 player in Texas in 2020.
He starred at Summit High School, where he had 60 receptions for 1,117 yards and 13 touchdowns over his final two seasons; he garnered all-district honors both years. Travis had 651 receiving yards and eight scores on 33 catches during his senior campaign. He also played for Summit High’s basketball and track and field programs.