The Kansas State women have put the WNIT tournament on cruise control for the first two rounds of play with sizeable victories and are looking for more.
After stomping Wichita State at home in a 34-point victory last Thursday night, K-State handled Wyoming 71-55 in the second round of tournament play, advancing them to the “Super 16.”
The WNIT couldn’t be off to a better start for the Wildcats. In both blowout wins, K-State (19-16) has outscored Wichita State and Wyoming 161-111, moving its special program’s WNIT record to 18-5.
Wyoming began the contest with a 5-0 lead from points off of K-State turnovers, but that would be the last time the Cowgirls would hold the lead against the Wildcats.
Three players finished with double-digit scoring, with sophomore guard Serena Sundell leading the way with a game-high 20 points and a game-high in assists with five. Sundell shot 5 of 6 from the field and went 9 of 10 from the free-throw line.
"I had to adjust pretty early knowing that they were going to come trap when I got it to the baseline which is an area I like to get the ball to, and I still think I could have done better down there and made some better reads and better passes,” Sundell said. “It's just kinda finding the open player, at that point somebody has to be open."
Sundell was one of two Wildcats to break a record on Tuesday night. Sundell broke the school record for assists in a sophomore season with 180 dimes this season.
Gabby Gregory added 19 points in the win, with 13 of those points coming in the first half. Gregory believes K-State shows flashes of being an excellent all-around team in its rollercoaster of a year.
"I think at times. I think there's times when we're connected, I think we play really well,” Gregory said. “Obviously tonight offensively, we kinda got stagnant at times and that's when we were not connected, but there were still several plays in the game we were just playing really well together which is pretty hard to beat.”
Brylee Glenn had 10 points, while Sarah Shematsi was close to a double-double, scoring nine points and grabbing nine rebounds.
K-State had an overachieving offensive game plan in the first quarter, but would have spurts of scoring droughts in the other three quarters. Luckily for the home team, the defense held the fort down the entire game.
"No question, because as spotty as we were offensively tonight, that kind of a run is critical, because we weren't able to play well enough offensively to have another run like that,” Wildcats head coach Jeff Mittie said. “So we were stubborn defensively. That run pushed the lead out to where they really had trouble. I think they got it to nine, maybe. But, you know, we executed things pretty solid after that and got to the free throw line, like I mentioned. So those were big keys for us."
K-State sophomore Jaelyn Glenn continued her memorable season by breaking a defensive record that hadn’t been touched in precisely ten years. In addition, Jaelyn Glenn broke the Kansas State WNIT single-game record with six steals in three quarters.
The Big 12 leader in steals shattered Mariah White’s record of five steals that White recorded against Texas Southern back on March 21, 2013.
Along with Jaelyn Glenn breaking the single-game WNIT steal record, she is tied for second in program history with 5+ steal games with 8. Jaelyn Glenn is tied with former Wildcat hoopers Kendra Wecker (2001-2005) and Ashia Woods (2011-2015).
"It's kind of ironic because some of the growth you saw tonight because she had a rough game offensively,” Mittie said. “But the growth is that you do the other things, and I think that's what you see, Jay; she had five steals at halftime. So I mean, she was continuing to play defense, continuing to do the little things. She's got great anticipatory skills. She's got great length to her, she understands angles, all those things are a big key. And she's a competitor, so good for her, that's a heck of a record to be a part of."
K-State responded with Wyoming’s 5-0 run with a 15-2 run halfway through the first quarter at the 4:26 mark. Gregory, Brylee Glenn and Sundell would power the Wildcats with 20 of its 22 first-quarter points off of 5 of 6 shooting and a perfect 8 of 8 from the free throw line.
The sizeable Wildcat runs helped them earn a 22-12 advantage going into the second period.
K-State kept its foot on the gas immediately at the start of the second period, and its powerful defense continued.
Although the Wildcats got cold for a majority of the quarter, the defense would hold the Cowgirls to just 8 points on a freezing-cold 3 of 14 from the field. K-State also forced six Wyoming turnovers in the quarter.
"I thought defensively we played well,” Mittie said. “Our game plan coming in, we need to get ball pressure on and they do a good job of running things through the posts. They're really good at running things through 45, [Allyson] Fertig is a really good player. A strong post player, really does a good job. I thought our centers were really good. I thought our ball pressure was good.”
After the Wildcats collectively kept the Cowgirls to a hush in the first half, K-State earned a comfortable 36-20 advantage in the first half.
The Wildcats needed help finding the bottom of the net in the third quarter from range. K-State went 3 of 10 from the field and 0 for 2 from behind the arc. Meanwhile, Wyoming was finally finding its groove.
The Cowgirls’ offense outshot K-State in the third period, with 11 of its points coming from role players. While the Wildcats shot an uneasy 30%, Wyoming shot 6 of 17 from range and drilled a pair of three-point shots.
Despite K-State struggling to make shots in the quarter, they forcibly found their way to the free throw line converting 9 out of its 12 free opportunities. With its offensive aggressiveness, the Wildcats would still lead by double digits going into the fourth quarter with a 51-37 lead.
K-State held on to its lead, despite Wyoming’s squad itching to bring the game back within striking distance in the fourth quarter. Former Wildcat player Malene Pedersen led the Cowgirls in the fourth quarter with nine points, but K-State kept them away from any hopes of a comeback.
The Wildcats would keep its undefeated streak at home against non-conference opponents alive with a 71-55 victory over the Cowboys.
K-State will face Washington in the Super 16 on Friday at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle. Game time has yet to be determined.