A familiar face is returning to Manhattan to help lead the Kansas State cross country and track and field programs.
Director of track and field and cross country Cliff Rovelto announced on Wednesday that Randy Cole has returned to K-State for a third stint to lead the Wildcat cross country team in the fall and distance runners in the winter and spring.
Cole takes over for former head coach Ryun Godfrey who The Mercury confirmed announced his retirement earlier this week.
Notably, Godfrey left the Wildcats as the cross country head coach and assistant track and field coach while Cole's title will be assistant coach of cross country and distance. The role will remain unchanged.
Cole spent eight seasons in Manhattan from 1997-2004 as the head cross country coach and assistant track and field coach. Before that, he was a nine-time national coach of the year for his efforts in building Barton County Community College into a national powerhouse.
Cole was inducted to the NJCAA Track and Field Hall of Fame in 2002.
"We are excited to welcome Coach Cole back to K-State," said Rovelto. "He has served two previous stints at K-State, the first as a graduate assistant with Coach Miller and the second as out cross country and distance coach a few years after I had first been appointed the head coach at Kansas State. Randy has a broad background having had extremely successful stints at Barton Count Community College, Wyoming and most recently Lindenwood. Coach had great success here at K-State and coached a number of our finest middle distance and distance runners in our school history. He is a very fine coach and an even better person. Our middle distance and distance athletes will have a coach who cares tremendously about their growth as an athlete as well as their education."
During his previous tenure in Manhattan, Cole was selected as the Women's Cross Country Region Coach of the Year three times and was the 1998 Big 12 Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Cole helped the Wildcat women's track team win the 2001 and 2002 Big 12 Championships. He coached 12 indoor and three outdoor All-Americans and seven indoor and five outdoor Big 12 champions.
Cole first arrived in Manhattan in 1981 and spent three seasons as a graduate assistant with K-State men's and women's track and field and cross country programs.
"First of all, I want to thank Coach Rovelto for taking me in and, of course, the athletic department and administration for providing me this opportunity to come back home," Cole said. "I have always respected the great tradition of the track and field and cross country program. It is great to comeback and contribute to that. It is my goal to help all of the student-athletes and future student-athletes have an incredible experience here. It is great to come back to where it all started with graduate school."
Cole left K-State in 2004 and eight years as the head cross country coach and assistant track and field coach at Wyoming before taking the same position at Lindenwood College, a Division II program in St. Charles, Mo., in 2012.
While at Wyoming, Cole had five cross country national qualifiers, two All-Americans, 17 Mountain West All-Conference selections and 10 NCAA All-Region accolades. He was named the 2004 Mountain West Conference Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
At Lindenwood, Cole coached one Great Lakes Valley Conference track and field conference champion, 11 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association All-Conference cross country selections, 20 MIAA All-Conference track and field selections, one MIAA track and field conference champion and eight NCAA track and field All-Americans.
He was named the 2017 MIAA Men's Cross Country Coach of the Year after the Lions won the MIAA title.
Cole was absolutely dominant during his 12-year run at Barton, guiding the Cougars to 19 team NJCAA national championships, including four in cross country, eight in indoor track and eight in outdoor track and field.
He was a nine-time National Coach of the Year at Barton.