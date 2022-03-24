Kansas State sophomore guard Rachel Ranke (12) flexes her muscles after the Wildcats score late in the fourth quarter in a win at Kansas this season. Ranke and sophomore guard Jada Moore are entering the transfer portal according to a team spokesperson.
Rachel Ranke and Jada Moore are leaving the Kansas State women’s basketball program.
A spokesperson with the team confirmed Thursday morning that both players had entered their names into the transfer portal.
Ranke, a redshirt senior from Burnsville, Minnesota, missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season due to injury and underwent a successful back surgery in late January. Ranke sits at 40th in school history with 1,037 points and is tied for sixth in career 3-pointers made with 230.
Ranke posted a statement on her social media accounts Thursday afternoon stating her intention to leave the program and offering parting words to her Kansas State coaches and teammates.
“I am so blessed and fortunate to have been able to call K-State my home for the past 5 years,” she wrote. “I have created many friendships and relationships that will last a lifetime and I am so appreciative of the entire community for all of the support they have given me. To Coach Mittie and the rest of the staff – I am grateful for all of the opportunities they have presented me. K-State will always hold a special place in my heart and I will forever be a Wildcat.”
Denver-based sophomore Moore played in 29 of the Wildcats’ 33 games this season and averaged 2.3 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in an average of 11.6 minutes of action.
Moore has yet to formally announce her plans to transfer.
Kansas State wrapped up its season with a 20-13 record – including a 9-9 mark in Big 12 play and a 14-3 record at home – with an appearance in the NCAA Tournament’s second round. The Wildcats fell to No. 1-seeded North Carolina State 89-57 on Monday.