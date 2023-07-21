For the second straight season, Kansas State’s alumni basketball team, Purple & Black, saw their run in The Basketball Tournament, an annual open-application summer tournament, end in the second round after a 63-52 loss to Team Arkansas (Arkansas’ alumni team) Friday at Charles E. Koch Arena in Wichita.
The former Wildcats fell behind double-digits early in the first half and didn’t get closer than five points for the duration.
Mike McGuirl led the former Wildcats in scoring with 16 points, 14 of which came in the second half. He was the only double-digit scorer for Purple & Black, with Kamau Stokes just missing the cut with nine.
Team Arkansas outrebounded Purple & Black 48-32 and outscored them in the paint by 22 points.
Team Arkansas center and former Arkansas and Kansas player Hunter Mickelson dominated Purple & Black in the post, scoring 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting with 14 rebounds.
Michigan State alum Brandon Wood had 18 points for Team Arkansas.
After a dismal first half, a 7-1 run early in the third quarter steadied Purple & Black and got them back within single digits. Mike McGuirl had nine points in the third quarter.
By the end of the third, Purple & Black had whittled its way back down to within 10.
Both teams went back-and-forth in the fourth quarter until another 7-1 run by Purple & Black cut Team Arkansas’ advantage to six.
In that spurt, the target score for the game was set at 63 with Purple & Black trailing 55-49.
TBT uses the Elam ending, which stops the game clock with four minutes to play in the fourth quarter. At that point, a target score is established, which is the highest point-total between the two teams plus eight points. Once either team reaches or exceeds that target score, the game ends.
Purple & Black did manage to get back within two scores briefly after a 3-pointer from Kamau Stokes, but a six-point run by Team Arkansas put the game to bed.
Team Arkansas suffocated Purple & Black in the first half, holding the former Wildcats to 23.5% shooting from the field, including 3-of-17 from the field.
Purple & Black struggled mightily down low, losing the rebounding battle 29-17 while getting outscored in the paint by 20 points.
Team Arkansas closed out the first half on a 10-0 run, boosting their lead to 37-21 at the half. That lead grew to as much as 18 early in the second half before Purple & Black made their comeback push.
The loss pushes Purple & Black’s overall record to 5-7 in TBT.