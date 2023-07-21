For the second straight season, Kansas State’s alumni basketball team, Purple & Black, saw their run in The Basketball Tournament, an annual open-application summer tournament, end in the second round after a 63-52 loss to Team Arkansas (Arkansas’ alumni team) Friday at Charles E. Koch Arena in Wichita. 

The former Wildcats fell behind double-digits early in the first half and didn’t get closer than five points for the duration.

