Defense led the way for Kansas State’s alumni basketball team, Purple & Black, in the opening round of the 2023 The Basketball Tournament, an annual open-application summer tournament, at Koch Arena in Wichita Thursday evening.

The former Wildcats, who are the No. 2 seed in their region, beat No. 7 seed DaGuys STL, a team composed of players born in St. Louis, 72-59.

Tags

Recommended for you