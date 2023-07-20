Former Kansas State star Marcus Foster shoots the game-clinching free throw during Purple & Black’s opening win of the TBT at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita on Thursday. Foster co-led the team with 11 points.
Courtesy of Mark Kuhlmann
Former Kansas State point guard Kamau Stokes passes around DaGuys STL player De’Marco Owens during Purple & Black’s win in the TBT opener held at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita on Thursday.
Defense led the way for Kansas State’s alumni basketball team, Purple & Black, in the opening round of the 2023 The Basketball Tournament, an annual open-application summer tournament, at Koch Arena in Wichita Thursday evening.
The former Wildcats, who are the No. 2 seed in their region, beat No. 7 seed DaGuys STL, a team composed of players born in St. Louis, 72-59.
The win marks the third time that Purple & Black has advanced to the second round of TBT since the team started competing in 2016.
D.J. Johnson and Marcus Foster led the way with 11 points each, followed by 10 for Thomas Gipson and eight each for Kamau Stokes and Justin Edwards. Stokes and Edwards also paced the squad with eight rebounds apiece.
Foster had four assists and four rebounds.
Purple & Black opened an early seven-point lead after the first quarter and extended that advantage to 15 by halftime, 39-24.
DaGuys STL struggled to score in the first half, as Purple & Black held them to 10-of-36 shooting, including 2-of-12 from beyond the arc.
Meanwhile, Purple & Black shot a strong 50% (13-of-26) from the floor, led by Stokes and Mike McGuirl, who had seven first-half points. McGuirl, who started the game, only played two minutes in the second half and did not score after the first half.
Shooting numbers regressed slightly for Purple & Black in the second half. DaGuys STL improved slightly but still struggled from outside, going 2-of-12 again from 3-point range for a combined 4-of-24 mark in the game.
DaGuys STL small forward and former Texas and Missouri player Jordan Barnett led all players with 15 points and nine rebounds.
Edwards had seven second-half points after scoring just one point in the first half. Marquis Addison, an alumnus of Missouri Southern, and Foster each had six in the second half to lead the way for Purple & Black.
Addison also led the team in assists with five.
Foster, who transferred from K-State to Creighton in 2016, scored the game-winning point on a free throw, which brought Purple & Black to the target score of 72.
TBT uses the Elam ending, which stops the game clock with four minutes to play in the fourth quarter. At that point, a target score is established, which is the highest point-total between the two teams plus eight points. Once either team reaches or exceeds that target score, the game ends.
With the win, Purple & Black advanced to face No.-3 seed Team Arkansas (Arkansas’ alumni team) Friday night.
This paper went to print before that result was final. Check The Mercury’s website fore a story about that game.
Two other in-state TBT teams, both of which are No. 1 seeds in their region — AfterShocks (Wichita State’s alumni team) and Mass Street (Kansas’ alumni team) — also won their opening round games. Mass Street barely escaped No. 8 seed We Are D3, winning 70-67, and AfterShocks pulled away late from the eighth-seeded B1 Ballers, 66-54.
If all three of the in-state teams continue to win, it could set up a couple of intriguing matchups in the Sweet 16 (AfterShocks vs. Purple & Black) and the Elite 8 (Either the AfterShocks or Purple & Black vs.Mass Street).