Members of Purple and Black, a Kansas State alumni team competing in this year’s TBT (The Basketball Tournament), huddle before their open practice July 13 at Manhattan Christian College.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

A team comprising Kansas State men’s basketball alumni is set to take the court again in The Basketball Tournament, an annual open-application summer tournament.

Purple & Black will play DaGuys STL in the opening round at 6 p.m. Thursday at Koch Arena in Wichita in a game broadcast on ESPN2.

