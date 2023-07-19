A team comprising Kansas State men’s basketball alumni is set to take the court again in The Basketball Tournament, an annual open-application summer tournament.
Purple & Black will play DaGuys STL in the opening round at 6 p.m. Thursday at Koch Arena in Wichita in a game broadcast on ESPN2.
Originally formed by former Wildcats Jordan Henriquez and Martavious Irving, Purple & Black will compete in its seventh TBT, where it has a 4-6 overall record.
The team includes players and coaches from the Jim Wooldridge, Bob Huggins, Frank Martin, Bruce Weber and Jerome Tang eras. Henriquez is the head coach and general manager, while Clent Stewart and Curtis Kelly will serve as his assistants.
Other former K-State players on the roster include Henry (formerly Bill) Walker, Thomas Gipson, DJ Johnson, Justin Edwards, Marcus Foster, Jevon Thomas, Kamau Stokes and Mike McGuirl. The newest additions to the squad are Abayomi Iyiola and Desi Sills, who were members of the Wildcats’ 2022-23 team.
Marquis Addison of Missouri Southern and Khalid Thomas of Southern Idaho, Arizona State and Portland State are supplemental players on the roster.
The squad announced Sunday that former Wildcat star Jacob Pullen will be unable to compete in the tournament.
If Purple & Black wins Thursday, it will take on the winner of Team Arkansas (made up of Arkansas alumni) and Ram Up (made up of Colorado State alumni) at 6 p.m. Friday. The third-round game is set for Sunday, while the Wichita Regional championship game will be played Tuesday. The Final Four is scheduled for Aug. 2-3 in Philadelphia.
The winner of the 64-team TBT bracket will take home $1 million. Most teams in the tournament feature former college and professional athletes.