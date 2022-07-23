WICHITA — Friday’s late-game magic was nowhere to be found for Purple and Black, Kansas State’s alumni team, Saturday as a dreadful second quarter put the game out of reach and ended a promising run. 

Purple Black found itself on the wrong side of a 87-62 loss at the hands of Bleed Green, the North Texas alumni team, in the second round of the The Basketball Tournament (TBT) — a winner-takes-all summer basketball tournament with a $1 million prize on the line.

