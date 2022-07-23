WICHITA — Friday’s late-game magic was nowhere to be found for Purple and Black, Kansas State’s alumni team, Saturday as a dreadful second quarter put the game out of reach and ended a promising run.
Purple Black found itself on the wrong side of a 87-62 loss at the hands of Bleed Green, the North Texas alumni team, in the second round of the The Basketball Tournament (TBT) — a winner-takes-all summer basketball tournament with a $1 million prize on the line.
"It's tough man," former Wildcat star Jacob Pullen said. "In tournaments like this, guys are planning for the for their livelihood and so they capitalize.
"They've got a lot of professional players over there. I know a lot of those guys play at a high level in Europe. When you're gambling and you're making mistakes and you've given up open shots, man, those guys they're gonna make you pay for it and they had good depth. So, you know, we kind of tired out in the second and third quarter and they kept rolling. That's the that's the moral of our story right now, it's hard to win in a tournament like this playing back-to-back with seven people."
Purple and Black was miserable on both ends of the court in the second quarter.
They shot 15.6% from field, hit just two shots and turned the ball over four times.
Meanwhile, Bleed Green thrived, building a 22-point lead on 60% shooting including hitting 4-of-7 3’s.
Pullen, who had an inspired 30-point, game-winning performance Friday evening, was significantly muffled. After a 20-point first half, the former star went 2-of-8 from the field and 1-of-7 from 3, and still managed to lead his team in scoring at the half thanks to a perfect 6-for-6 mark from the free throw line.
He shot two more 3’s in the second half, both of which missed, but still ended the game with a co-team high of 18 along with Mike McGuirl, who really had a strong second half with 11 points and three rebounds.
"Mike had the young legs, he gave us a lot," Pullen said. "You know it for him coming out of college to play with guys who've trained to play basketball right now over the last four or five years. It's different. It's a different basketball game. College basketball and professional basketball are not the same and and I'm trying to explain that to him today. ... You know, I hope that he enjoyed this and I hope that this really helps him as he gets ready to be a professional and go into his first job."
On the flip side, Bleed Green was balanced and determined as seven different former North Texas players had at least six points by halftime. By game’s end, five different Bleed Green players scored in double-figures, led by point guard Brandon Jefferson who had 21 points and five 3’s on the night.
As a team, Bleed Green hit 13 3’s while Purple and Black hit only 5 of their 22 attempts.
Defensive intensity picked up for the Purple and Black in the third quarter, and they managed to fight their way back to within 20 thanks in part to six Bleed Green turnovers. Purple and Black got as close as 12 in the third quarter, riding a 10-2 run, but seven straight points by Bleed Green to close out the quarter gave them a 19-point lead, 67-48, and momentum heading into the final period.
Fouls also started to mount as the frustration level rose. Thomas Gipson, who scored 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting, ended the night with five fouls but was constantly having to fight through the physical play of Bleed Green.
"With the smaller guys and even some bigger guys, when it's hard to contain there's not much you can do," Gipson said. "So you know, their resort is to try to get in my head and to foul me and you know, pinch me, slap, whatever but I'm at the I mean, all I wanted to do was just be vocal about it to the refs and let them know, but at the same time, you still got to play basketball. I play through it. It really doesn't matter to me, you know, I'm not losing in that situation. They can't do nothing to me, so it doesn't matter."
Bleed Green led by as much as 23 multiple times in the fourth quarter before the Elam ending target score was set at 87. All it took was three more possession for Bleed Green to put away the game.
While the loss was disappointing, there were no regrets among the former K-State stars.
"Win or lose, it was a enjoyable thing," Pullen said. "It's always fun to come to the state of Kansas and play basketball, especially with these guys being back around now. You can't really beat that, you know? The money would have been great, you know, great way to celebrate, but I'm gonna go make a decent buck this year and I won't I won't lose sleep over the money."