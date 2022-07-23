WICHITA — The yellow shoes of the greatest scorer in Kansas State history hung in the air as a game-winning, near-half court bomb left his hands.
The Lone Star Legends plan from the inbounds play seconds before was sound: get in Jacob Pullen’s face, stay in Jacob Pullen’s face. Don’t let him shoot from 3. Make any of the four other players on the court beat you.
Somehow, that plan faltered.
Pullen found himself wide-open and all alone, standing on one spike of the shock of wheat on the Wichita State mid-court logo. A Legends’ player desperately gestured toward a teammate to make a defensive switch, but it was far too late.
Pullen rose, fired, hit and ended the game, giving the Purple and Black — K-State’s alumni team — a 75-73 win, advancing them on to the next round of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) — a winner-take-all summer basketball tournament with a $1 million prize on the line.
After a phenomenal 20-point first half, Pullen struggled. The former star was 0-for-8 from the field and 0-for-4 from behind the arc in the second half. In fact, the entire team struggled offensively in the second two quarters, dropping from a solid 52% in the first half to 26.7%.
“I made (a 3), finally, in the second half,” Pullen, who co-led all scorers with 30 points, said. “I think I was 0-for in the second half until that one. The one that mattered. That's all that's all that really matters, huh?”
Purple and Black found themselves down three when the clock stopped and the target score for the Elam ending — a rule that’s used in every TBT game that’s designed to eliminate late-game fouling and stalling — was set at 75. Instead of the game ending when the clock expires in the fourth quarter, TBT games always end with points scored which provides a more lively and exciting brand of basketball which was certainly the case Friday night.
“In these type of games, you could be down 10, once that Elam ending comes, you just gotta find a way to win the game,” Pullen said. “It's like playing pickup, man. And I think that's something that all of us is good at because we played a lot of that. I think when we realized we had to get stops, our intensity picked up. We were on the floor and we were blocking shots. Everything changed when we realized it was game time.”
Purple and Black jumped out to a quick 9-1 lead to start the game off 3-pointers from McGuirl and Pullen. The Lone Star Legends fought its way back into the game and took its first lead early in the second quarter.
The two teams went into the half tied at 39 and, after a back-and-forth third quarter where Purple and Black shot a dismal 22.2% from the field, the Legends went into the final period leading 61-59.
The Lone Star Legends built a 6-point lead, its largest of the game, just before the clock was turned off. McGuirl hit back-to-back triples to tie things up, evening the playing field heading into the final stretch of the night.
Justin Edwards got in on the fun on the ensuing possession, recording a huge block of Legends’ leading scorer Jordan Allen who put up 30 points and shot a red hot 55% from the floor including 57.1% from behind the arc.
The Lone Star Legends pushed back in front by 3, 71-68, and it was Edwards who scored four-straight points to put Purple and Black back in front.
“Justin made a lot of adjustments defensively,” head coach and part-time player Jordan Henriquez said. “On the ball, he contained Allen when Allen was hot. He took the constructive criticism really well. And, you know, he came out and he prevailed.”
Perhaps the most well-rounded performance of the night came from Gipson.
The 6-foot-7 forward absolutely dominated the block, scoring 15 points on 4-of-8 shooting including 7-of-9 from the charity stripe. He grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds, had the only double-double of the evening and recorded a monster block on the same possession Edwards got his. The Lone Star Legends had no answer for his physicality.
"To be honest, I always feel like (I can assert my will down low)," Gipson said. "It's really just a matter of picking my poison and knowing when and where. We've got good guys. We've got (Pullen), we got (Walker), we got (Edwards). Everybody can make plays. So you have to pick your poison and just feed off the different energy that's going on within the chemistry of the game.”
There’s no rest for the weary.
Purple and Black will be back at it Saturday night in the regional semifinal versus Bleed Green, the North Texas alumni team. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. and it will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Despite the emotional weight of the win and the physical toll of playing nearly every minute of the game Friday night, Pullen did not hesitate when asked if he’d be good to play again in less than 24 hours.
"I mean, I'm old now in basketball years, but I take care of my body," Pullen said. "I should be able to ice and recover and play some minutes tomorrow and maybe shoot the ball better. I should be all right."
Sandstorm memories
Midway through the fourth quarter, the music operator in Koch Arena must have had some EMAW leanings. Sandstorm, a K-State basketball mainstay, was played and while it delighted the Wildcat fans in attendance, it possibly evoked an even deeper emotion for the former K-State players on the court.
“I got chills,” Gipson said.
"There's just certain stuff you don't get anywhere else," Pullen said. "It's hard to describe. ...I gotta say, I haven't played in an atmosphere like this since college. So when you when you see all the purple and you make a shot you turn around and everybody's hype, it's like, 'Man, there it go again.'"
Where’s Michael Beasley?
The Wildcat great and consensus first team All-American is listed on the Purple and Black roster, but he was not in Wichita Friday night.
It was not said specifically why Beasley wasn’t available, but K-State fans can still hold out hope that the former star and No. 2 pick in the 2009 NBA Draft still may wear a Purple and Black jersey before the team’s run is through.
Currently, Beasley is playing in the Big 3, a three-on-three professional basketball league. His team, 3’s Company, is set to play in Dallas Saturday night. While there’s a less than likely chance that he’ll be able to get to Wichita for Saturday’s game, if Purple and Black manages to make the regional final on Monday, the odds that K-State fans will get a chance to see the former Wildcat great play raise exponentially.
"Everyday we play more is the chance Michael could walk in this gym and be on the team," Pullen said. "I'm sure he's watching the game. He might try to make it, depends on what time they play in Big 3 tomorrow. If we can make some happening, get a plane or something out there. Getting from Dallas to Wichita shouldn't be that difficult. Mike wants to play. He misses this too. Don't let him fool you. He's just a busy person, but he wants to play."