In this photo from 2009, Kansas State’s Jacob Pullen drives to the basket during the team’s 87-71 loss to Kansas in Lawrence. Pullen will join former teammate Henry "Bill" Walker on this year's Purple and Black team in the TBT.
Two Kansas State men's basketball stars will be joining Purple and Black, a team made up of mostly former Wildcat basketball players, to compete in the The Basketball Tournament (TBT), a winner-take-all annual tournament with $1 million on the line.
Jacob Pullen and Henry Walker will be joining the team this year according to announcement on the TBT Twitter account on Tuesday.
Pullen is the all-time leading scorer in school history (2,132 points) and a two-time All-American. He was the second Wildcat to eclipse 2,000 points. He ranks in the top 5 of 17 different career statistical categories.
He has had a decade-long career playing basketball overseas, most recently in Slovenia for Cedevita Olimpija.
Pullen has competed with TBT in seasons past.
Walker was a freshman along with Pullen during the 2007-08 season. He most notably led the Wildcats with 22 points in a 80-67 upset win over No. 6 seed USC in the opening round of the 2008 NCAA Tournament.
Walker, who went by Bill during his two seasons in Manhattan, earned freshman All-American honors from multiple outlets and is one of only five Big 12 players to rank in the top 10 in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage, including one of three freshmen.
Walker was selected with the 47th pick of the 2008 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics. He played five seasons in the league before taking his game overseas. Most recently, he played for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the Philippines.
This will be his first season competing with Purple and Black.
Pullen and Walker will join former Wildcats Kamau Stokes, Martavious Irving, Justin Edwards, Dominique Sutton and Thomas Gipson along with Fresno State's Gregory Smith and Johndre Jefferson, a South Carolina alum, who won the tournament four times in the past with Overseas Elite.
Former Wildcat player and graduate assistant Jordan Henriquez will coach the team.
Purple and Black will be in the Wichita Regional hosted by the Aftershocks, the Wichita State alumni team, starting July 22. Other teams in the region have not been announced.
Tickets are for sale on the TBT website and games will be televised on ESPN.
A GoFundMe has been set up by the team to help cover travel expenses and hotel lodging.