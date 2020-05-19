One highly regarded publication believes Kansas State has the best interior offensive linemen in the country on its roster.
Pro Football Focus on Monday named Josh Rivas, a rising fourth-year junior, the nation’s top returning interior lineman. Rivas edged out Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz, Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Illinois center Doug Kramer — who comprised the rest of PFF’s top five — for the honor. Rivas was the only Big 12 representative in the top eight.
It’s not the first time Rivas earned praise from PFF, which selected him to its All-Big 12 first team in December.
“Rivas currently ranks first among qualifying Big 12 left guards in overall grade (85.6) and run-blocking grade (86.0),” PFF wrote Dec. 2. “He’s also earned a respectable 74.3 pass-blocking grade and allowed just six total pressures and zero sacks on the year.”
Rivas, who also landed on the Associated Press’ All-Big 12 second team, played in all 13 games for K-State last fall, part of a regular rotation at guard. He helped the Wildcats rush for 178 yards per game — the fourth-best average in the conference — and rank third in the league with 29 rushing touchdowns.
Rivas earned all those accolades despite not starting a single game last season. After losing all five starters from last year’s offensive line, Rivas is expected to step into the lineup in 2020.
His position coach, Conor Riley, is eager to begin.
“Can’t WAIT to be back around @rivas_josh and the rest of OL!” Riley wrote on Twitter, quoting PFF’s tweet about Rivas. “I know we are all ready to compete and win with physicality! Future is really bright for this home grown CAT!”
As the Wildcats try to replace last season’s starting five up front, Rivas is one of two upperclassmen — along with senior Noah Johnson — head coach Chris Klieman is counting on to steady the unit.
“(The offensive line) is a close-knit group of guys. I look at Noah Johnson and Josh Rivas as two guys that are older and are leaders,” Klieman said during a Zoom teleconference last month. “Josh has played some and Noah is just a tremendous leader, trying to connect all those guys together.”