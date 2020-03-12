KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a chance that, by the time this article hits the shelves, none of the below information about Kansas State’s 53-49 win over TCU Wednesday night will bear any relevance.
So let’s all be understanding here.
This is because the coronavirus is real, and it’s spreading. So far, it has:
- Suspended the NBA season
- Forced the NCAA to play both men’s and women’s tournaments without fans
- Forced the Big 12 to play the remaining parts of both tournaments without fans
- Forced the cancelation of the Ivy League tournament
A lot more, too. So much so that, while officials have given no word on whether K-State’s semifinal matchup with Baylor Thursday night — which will feature no fans — will go on as scheduled, it’s fair to wonder if that will remain the case.
“It’s scary,” K-State coach Bruce Weber said after his team’s second straight win.
The situation changes by the hour, but Weber knew he had to coach today. The Wildcats’ season has been disastrous, and the only way for them to prolong it was to win Wednesday night.
Done and done.
Cartier Diarra tallied 13 points, Mike McGuirl turned in an 8-7-6 stat line and the Wildcats forced the Frogs into just enough long-range misses to see one more day of this tournament — maybe.
“That’s the main thing for these guys,” Weber said. “To have that one more opportunity for the seniors.”
This all depends on a situation that morphs with fluidity. On Tuesday, the idea of this tournament proceeding without fans seemed preposterous. Now, it’s a reality.
Heck, none of this felt remotely possible last weekend. It’s changing everyday lives now.
“We’ve got to do what we have to do,” Weber said. “I feel for the Ivy League kids — I know they canceled their spring sports — because kids work so hard. But at the same time, we’re talking about the long haul of our country and what it means to stay strong and healthy.”
To get here, K-State did a lot right. McGuirl was nails in the final minutes. He hit a long two to tie the game at 49-all, then hit Makol Mawien for a layup around the basket that handed the Wildcats a 51-49 lead, and then he connected on two free throws that sealed the deal.
Plus, the Wildcats slowed the Frogs’ long-range acumen when it mattered most. Early in the second half, TCU connected on three of them, in short order, to climb back into a game it once trailed by 17.
The Frogs didn’t hit a single triple in the final five minutes. Meanwhile, the Wildcats made things happen.
“X preached it before the game,” McGuirl said, referring to senior wing Xavier Sneed. “Gut check time of the game — not folding this time and being ready for it and executing and making the plays that we need to make."
Now, K-State will face a national title contender in Baylor at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Again, probably.
The Wildcats dropped both of the teams’ regular-season meetings, first a 73-67 home loss, then an 85-66 road defeat. The common denominator in both contests: K-State’s slow starts made things exceedingly difficult.
The Wildcats will try to buck that trend Thursday. With no fans present, that is.
If the game even goes on.
“It would be sad,” Weber said, “but if they make that decision, obviously it would be an educated decision. We’re trying to protect everybody’s health and we don’t want our country locked down like Italy is right now, where everyone is quarantined.”
Then, referencing the older population that is at the most risk from the virus, Weber added: “I’m old. I’m in that group where people die. I don’t want to die. I want people healthy, including myself. I’ve got a grandson coming soon, any day now. I want to be able to hug and hold him, and play with my other grandkids.”