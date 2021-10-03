The Kansas State defense showed flashes of what made them successful early-on this season in their Saturday afternoon game versus No. 6 Oklahoma.
However, flashes weren’t enough to tamp down the talented Sooner offense led by sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler who played arguably his most complete game of the season as the Wildcats were downed 37-31 for their second-straight loss.
Rattler’s efficiency was a microcosm of the entire Oklahoma offense. The sophomore completed 22 passes out of 25 attempts for 261 yards which might seem fairly pedestrian by Lincoln Riley standards until you realize that the Sooners' nearly perfectly balanced 2:1 pass to run ratio of an offense found a way to score on all but one of their eight drives.
“(Rattler) can beat you in so many different ways,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “He scrambles and we tried to second-contain him because they do enough good things in the run game that you have to pinch your defensive ends and if you don’t, they’ll gash you in the run game.”
He wasn’t perfect though.
One of Rattler’s three misses wound up in the hands of K-State junior corner Julius Brents who snagged his first interception of the season in a key spot for the Wildcats after an onside kick recovery for K-State was overturned due to a coaches challenge, giving the Sooners a short field with a 10-point lead.
Rattler heaved a ball toward the east side of the north end zone, underthrowing his receiver, allowing Brents to easily pick the ball off at the Wildcat seven-yard line.
“We knew (Oklahoma) would take their shots,” Brents said. “Coach made a great call and put me in a position where I could see the whole play happen in front of me. From there, I was just playing ball and it was see ball, get ball. Credit to my D-line up front, they flustered them and having the crowd be there too, it all just came together.”
Just one play prior to that, the K-State defense had another flash in one of two sacks forced by the Wildcat defensive line.
Sophomore Felix Anudike-Uzomah got his team-leading fifth sack of the year, dragging Rattler to the ground on 2nd-and-8 to force a 3rd-and-long that got even longer after an Oklahoma false start which led to Rattler's pick.
“Whenever I go to get a sack, my mind goes to black because I’m only focusing on getting to the quarterback,” Anudike-Uzomah said. “It probably was a second effort. I saw (Rattler) rolling out and I just caught him.”
The Wildcats’ other big defensive flash came early in the game following sophomore running back Jacardia Wright’s red zone fumble that the Sooners returned 70 yards to the K-State 19.
Oklahoma drove all of the way to the one-yard line but a botched snap followed by a false start gave the Sooners 3rd-and-goal from the 18.
On the next play, senior defensive nose tackle Timmy Horne fought his way through a double-team and wrapped Rattler up around the ankles, bringing him to the ground which pushed the Sooners back to 4th-and-goal at the 23, forcing them to kick a field goal.
“We wanted to limit them to three in that situation,” Horne said. “So we took that as a win. But I’ve been itching at a sack and it’s been close but I finally got home. I’ve been telling Coach Wyatt in practice, I said, “Coach, I need a sack” and he would always tell me, “Be patient, it’ll come. It’ll come when you’re not even expecting it,” and honestly, I wasn’t even expecting it. I got double-teamed and I ripped through and (Rattler) stepped up and I saw the ball and I hit him.”
Aside from those three plays, K-State’s defense struggled with inconsistency throughout the duration of the game.
The Wildcats adapted a bend-but-don’t-break mentality, taking away Oklahoma’s deep ball but exposing themselves in the short and intermediate passing game which Rattler took full advantage of.
“We didn’t want to give up the home run on the throw,” Klieman said. “We didn’t give up that home run but when you decide you’re not going to give up the home run, you’re going to give up some underneath stuff, but that’s where it comes down to we need to be really good tacklers.”
K-State’s tackling was not good on Saturday which led to short-yardage Rattler throws being turned into 20-plus yard gains. Nearly half of Oklahoma’s total passing yardage came after the catch.
“We’ve just got to make more plays in space, bottom line,” Klieman said. “Whether it’s a defensive lineman to a rusher or secondary guys who come up from off coverage when the ball is thrown. We’ve just got to keep working on being really good in space and getting more hats to the ball. At times we’re good and at times we struggle.”
Klieman attributed part of the defensive struggles to the talent of the Oklahoma skill players
“Give their offense credit,” Klieman said. “They’ve got tremendous football players. When we blitzed, they would crack our extra player that was responsible for the flat and we just couldn’t rally. We didn’t tackle exceptionally well on defense but Oklahoma is a really good offensive team that can make plays and make people miss so that’s something that we’re going to have to improve on.”
K-State now has two weeks to rest and prepare for Iowa State while trying to re-find their “MOB” defensive mentality that led to the defense's early-season success and swagger.
“In the first three games, we didn’t have as many mental errors,” Anudike-Uzomah said. “These last two games we’ve just had some busts and mental errors that we need to fix. Hopefully in this bye week we can take care of it and continue on to the next game and defeat Iowa State.”