On April 2, Kansas State baseball junior Dylan Phillips hit the 38th home run of his career.
It was a special moment, as it was then that Phillips became the all-time home runs leader in Wildcat baseball history.
But it was special not just for himself. Phillips is a player who has dedicated himself to the K-State baseball program, and the Omaha, Nebraska, native has his eyes set on helping the Wildcats (19-17, 3-9 Big 12) get back to the NCAA Tournament.
Phillips’ love for the Wildcat coaching is a major part of what has kept him at K-State throughout his career, rather than transferring to a bigger-name program to earn a high-profile name, image and likeness deal.
“The faith they have put in me for the past three years, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else because I know what to expect of the coaches,” Phillips said. “They have high expectations for me. I don’t want to leave such a great place (because) I know we can be a really good team. I wouldn’t want to leave this place to try and go find money somewhere. I never really thought about leaving once (NIL) passed.”
Phillips’ role has changed since he arrived at K-State. His freshman year he hit just about everywhere in the lineup. Last year, he settled into the No. 3, 4 and 5 slots. This season, he has mostly batted in the No. 3 position as the team’s primary power hitter.
To Phillips, it doesn’t matter which slot he hits in. He said wherever Hughes puts him, he will be ready for that.
Phillips hitting third in the lineup has been productive for the Wildcats, as he sits with a .315 batting average and a .983 on-base plus slugging average. He has already hit 11 home runs this season, and with the reliable Dominic Johnson as the leadoff hitter, Phillips often has the opportunity to drive in runs, which he’s done 30 times this year.
Phillips said hitting in the No. 3 spot does not make a difference in regard to hitting with more power. After the first inning, “it is kind of just another spot in the order.”
Johnson, a transfer from Oklahoma State, knew the type of special player Phillips was when he arrived at K-State this season from playing against him last season.
“I am in the leadoff, (so) I get on base,” Johnson said. “Pretty much (Phillips) is going to put it into play. It is probably going to be a double or a home run, so I get to run around the bases. There is nothing like a luxury being up 1-0 after the first inning.”
Johnson has scored 30 runs this season and estimated that around 70 % of the runs he has scored came on an RBI from Phillips.
“He has been following me (in the lineup) all year,” Johnson said. “I just get on and let him do the hard part.”
When the Wildcats traveled to Texas Tech the weekend of April 8, Phillips and Nick Goodwin said their conference record should be better than what it was. Their record at that point was 15-13, 1-5 in Big 12.
“If you go back and look at most of the games, there is an inning here and there that seems to swing things,” Phillips said. “So far this year, we have been on the wrong end of that. Some of that is the other team just making plays. Some of that is our own miscues. I think easily we could turn this thing around and start piling up those wins. Getting us back into a better shot for a postseason.”
K-State entered last weekend’s series with then-No. 7 Texas after it lost all three to Texas Tech.
Phillips said it was “definitely frustrating” to have a sub-.500 record, especially knowing the potential in the locker room. The struggles, he admitted, have come when the whole team isn’t on-point at the same time.
“Sometimes, it is the hitters that are slumping,” Phillips said. “Sometimes, the pitchers have a great game, and we can’t help them. It just seems this year we have not been able to click on all cylinders. While it is frustrating, it is also a good source of optimism just knowing the talent that we have in that room. Any given day, it can click, and we can be off and rolling.
“I think we need to get better at putting a nail in the coffin once we get a lead. Instead of a five-run lead, make it a 10-run lead. Give our pitchers even more wiggle room. Our guys on the mound, they compete every time they go out there. It is not an easy job. These lineups we are facing, they are stacked with good hitters as well. Getting a big lead and holding it early. That is kind of the key for us with these wins.”
Now, after winning two out of three games against No. 7 Texas to pick up its first conference series of the year, K-State is in a better position than it has been all season. Head coach Pete Hughes said Phillips was a big part in getting the team ready to win the series against the Longhorns.
“He sets the example on the field,” Hughes said. “He plays everywhere. He is such a good baseball player. Everyone knows it and appreciates it. He is so a level of even-keel, nothing really gets him too high and nothing gets him rattled. He is a great example for our young guys, everybody really to watch him how to play the game the right way.”
Phillips said he thinks this team can still make it to the NCAA Tournament. Despite the struggles, if all the pieces are put together, and if this team continues to win more series, the Wildcats could earn themselves a chance after all.
“Our start to the conference has been a tough schedule,” Phillips said. “Everybody in this league is a very good team. We got four more weekends of conference, 12 conference (games) and 15 total. We just have to play well and get to the number that we want to get to.”