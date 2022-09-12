Kansas State’s Phillip Brooks is the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time in his career after an electrifying performance in the return game, including a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown, the fourth in his career.
The Wildcats beat Missouri 40-12 but only led 14-3 coming out of Saturday’s nearly hour-long lightning delay. The Tigers punted on just the second play following the delay and Brooks fielded the punt that had significantly out-kicked the majority of Missouri’s coverage.
Brooks eluded the first Tiger defender and cut across the field toward the K-State sideline. The Wildcat blockers formed a wall and allowed Brooks to easily sprint his way into the endzone, giving K-State a three-score lead.
“Anybody could’ve scored, you just had to make one guy miss,” Brooks said after the game. “And if I can’t make one guy miss, I shouldn’t be out there.”
He now ranks first in school history in career punt-return average (17.7 yards) and second in touchdowns scored behind David Allen’s seven.
K-State will wrap-up their non-conference slate versus Tulane (2-0) at 2 p.m.
Also on Saturday, the kickoff time for the Wildcats’ conference season-opener was announced.
The two potentially-undefeated squads will play at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24 and the game will be broadcast on FOX.
The Wildcats have won three of their last five games in Norman, including a 38-35 win over No. 3 Oklahoma in 2020, K-State’s first road win over a top-five team in school history.
Oklahoma narrowly escaped Manhattan last season with a 37-31 win.