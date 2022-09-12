09122022-mer-spt-kstatefb-3

Kansas State wide receiver Phillip Brooks heads downfield on a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown during the first half against Missouri on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State’s Phillip Brooks is the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time in his career after an electrifying performance in the return game, including a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown, the fourth in his career.

The Wildcats beat Missouri 40-12 but only led 14-3 coming out of Saturday’s nearly hour-long lightning delay. The Tigers punted on just the second play following the delay and Brooks fielded the punt that had significantly out-kicked the majority of Missouri’s coverage.

