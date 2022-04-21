Kansas State men’s basketball announced the hiring of former Miami Hurricanes strength and conditioning coach Phil Baier Thursday afternoon.
Baier has spent nine seasons working with men’s basketball programs, including the last three at Miami, which reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in 2022. He previously served as the strength and conditioning coach at Arkansas State and North Texas.
“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Phil and his fiancée, Jenna, to K-State,” Tang said in a written release. “A strength coach interacts with your players more than just about any person, so it was important to me to get one of the best in the country and I feel Phil fits that description. I got to know him when he worked with (assistant coach) Jareem (Dowling) and Coach (Grant) McCasland at North Texas and I just love how he develops players. He has great energy and fire and I know that he will play a pivotal role in making our players the best they can be both on and off the court. I can’t wait for the community to get to know him, along with the rest of the staff.”
Baier has also worked with volleyball, track and field, football, cheerleading, tennis and dance teams.
He played Division III football at Springfield College from 2009-13, earning a letter each season as a wide receiver. During that time, he worked internships at Harvard and Southern California.
Baier then served as a graduate assistant at Southeast Missouri State, working with its tennis and football teams.
“I am thrilled to join Coach Tang and his staff at K-State,” Baier said. “Building a team of tough, appreciative, and passionate players is what this staff is going to do, and I cannot wait to give my contribution to that process. My fiancée Jenna, and our dogs, Atlas and Ross, and myself are overjoyed to be moving to Manhattan to be a part (of the) K-State community. In terms of the opportunity to coach alongside this staff for this program, grateful would be an understatement. I promise to bring it every day to ensure these players are physically and mentally prepared to compete for championships every year!”
Baier becomes the fifth member of Tang’s coaching staff to be announced following the hiring of associate head coach Ulric Maligi, assistant coach Jareem Dowling, chief of staff Marco Borne and director of player development Austin Carpenter.