For the second year in a row, Peyton Williams is the Big 12 women's basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Williams is the first player in Big 12 women's basketball history to win the award twice. Kansas State women's basketball players have won the award five times since it was introduced in 2013. Brittany Chambers won the inaugural award in 2013. She was followed by Kindred Wesemann in 2016, Shaelyn Martin in 2018 and Williams in 2019 and 2020.
Williams double majored in anthropology and international studies with a minor in political science. During her career, she was named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-America second team and was a three-time Academic All-Big 12 first team member.
Williams was also an All-Big 12 first team selection for the 2019-20 season by averaging 15.4 points and 11 rebounds per game. Williams has yet to sign with a WNBA team after not being selected in the WNBA draft.