Peyton Williams’ preparations for the WNBA draft look like something out of the movie “Rocky.”
Instead of the world-class weight rooms college athletes normally use for conditioning during the lead-up to a draft, Williams has been doing bodyweight workouts in and around her Topeka home. Instead of practicing shooting drills with the help of the Kansas State women’s basketball team, Williams has been making the walk down to a local elementary school to shoot on one of its outdoor hoops.
Her stepfather is her rebounder.
“It’s been one adjustment after another,” Williams said. “Just finding ways to stay active and workout and find a court outside if I can.”
In typical Peyton Williams fashion, the former K-State forward has kept busy since her college career came to an abrupt end just over a month ago when the Big 12 tournament was canceled due to concerns over COVID-19. Since then, she’s moved home to Topeka, continued to work on school in order to graduate with her double major in anthropology and political studies, started her preparation for the draft and signed with an agent.
“It’s been busy,” Williams said.
The one thing Williams hadn’t done as of Monday, when Williams spoke with The Mercury over the phone, is talk with any WNBA teams regarding a potential landing spot.
The WNBA draft will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, airing nationally on ESPN. The league will be conducting the draft virtually in order to comply with social distancing measures in place.
In most mock drafts, Williams is considered a second- or third-round pick. ESPN lists her as the 29th-best player in this year’s draft class, with Oregon superstar Sabrina Ionescu the presumptive No. 1 pick. There are 36 overall picks in the draft, which takes place over three rounds.
Her projected placement means a strong showing in a postseason tournament could have greatly benefited Williams’ draft prospects.
“I think this is the time of year where when talking to coaches or GMs, there’s one or two players whose draft stock skyrockets during the course of the NCAA Tournament,” ESPN’s Rebecca Lobo said during a pre-draft conference call. “But because we didn’t have the tournament, we didn’t see the players have those experiences. ... There’s always a player who can make her mark in big moments.”
At the time of the season’s cancellation, K-State wasn’t projected to make the NCAA Tournament, needing a first-round victory over Iowa State and likely a semifinal win over Baylor in the Big 12 tournament to be in consideration.
However, the Wildcats likely were locked into the WNIT event, which would have provided a platform for Williams to shine in front of a national audience.
Instead, Williams has to hope teams picked up the tape of her four seasons with the Wildcats, in which she earned two All-Big 12 first-team honors and scored more than 1,500 career points. She also is relying on her agent, Patrick Arryn of Victorious Career Management, to extend offers to teams interested in taking her.
“It’s hard to tell with all that’s happened and without the postseason,” Williams said. “(Arryn) thinks I’ll go second or third round, just like all the draft boards say. If I don’t get drafted and I’m a free agent for a little bit, we can handle that too.”
However, even being drafted doesn’t guarantee a spot on a WNBA roster.
There are 144 roster spots in the WNBA at the very most. However, there likely will be fewer to start this coming season because of the way certain teams have structured contracts with veteran players, which hamstring organizations financially and leave them unable to pay for extra roster spots.
Even if every team utilized all 12 roster spots, having every rookie make an opening-day roster would mean the league had a 25% turnover rate of veteran players not making teams. The result is an uphill battle for later-round picks trying to make a roster.
“It is very difficult to make an 11-man roster,” Lobo said. “Even more difficult for a second-round or third-round pick to make it.”
There is another unknown for Williams: the limitations the virus has had on her ability to train. With WNBA training camps and the season delayed, it is possible Williams will have a shortened timeframe to make an impression on a team before roster cuts are made.
“In terms of sheer access, I’m at a disadvantage because I don’t have access to a gym in strict terms,” Williams said. “But I think this time is going to be what you put into it and how much you get better. That’s been my mindset.”
In the end, it might come down to where Williams lands.
“There are certain teams that if you’re in the draft, you hope (they) draft you,” Lobo said. “You hope you’re drafted by the New York Liberty, because they have more positions to make a team. There are a few rosters, like Washington or Seattle, with the makeup of veterans and success they’ve had, where it will be difficult to make a team, especially for players outside the top 12 or 14.”
Regardless of her landing spot, Williams and her family will celebrate come Friday night. While they aren’t able to have people over for a draft party, Williams plans on hosting her teammates via Zoom.
“I’m thankful for any opportunity,” Williams said. “I’ve looked at all the cities and I wouldn’t mind going to any of them. ... As far as fit, I haven’t looked into those things, but I’ll just have to try my hardest if I get invited to any training camps.”