Former K-State woman's basketball and volleyball player Peyton Williams was nominated by Kansas State athletics for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year. Williams is one of 259 nominees from NCAA Division I schools and one of 128 nominees to have competed in multiple sports in her career.
Williams was the first student-athlete in Big 12 history to earn All-Big 12 honors in both women's basketball and volleyball. She was a two-time All-Big 12 first team selection in basketball.
In her basketball career, Williams reached the top 15 in a number of statistical categories in K-State women's basketball history. In volleyball, she was a 2019 All-Big 12 second team selection.
Conferences select up to two nominees from the pool of member school nominations. From there, the Woman of the Year selection committee chooses the Top 30 honorees. The Woman of the Year will then be named this fall.
Williams recently signed a professional contract to play basketball for Moscow-based Spartak Vidnoje.