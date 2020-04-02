Peyton Williams continued to add to her trophy case this week, picking up a spot on the Senior CLASS All-America second team. She is the sixth player in Kansas State women’s basketball history to earn a spot on the team and the first since Brittany Chambers accomplished the feat in the 2013 season.
CLASS is an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School. The award takes a player’s ability in the classroom, activity in the community and overall character into account as well as performance on the court.
Williams averaged 15.4 points and 11 rebounds per game this season while also converting 46.5% of her shot attempts. She finished inside the Big 12’s top 10 in scoring, field goal percentage, blocks, double-doubles and minutes played.
The stats were enough for Williams to make her second straight All-Big 12 first team. She also was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America second team and the Academic All-Big 12 first team.
Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu won the individual Senior CLASS award.