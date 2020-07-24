Pat Hartman, a fixture at Kansas State sporting events and wife of late Kansas State Hall of Fame head coach Jack Hartman, died Wednesday at 94 years old. (See full obituary on A2.)
Pat Hartman married Jack Hartman in 1947, going with him through his head coaching stints at Coffeyville Community College and Southern Illinois before the couple settled in Manhattan in 1970 when Jack Hartman took over as Kansas State’s men’s basketball head coach.
Jack Hartman won a school-record 295 games at Kansas State during his 16 years as the team’s head coach. He won three Big Eight regular-season championships and two Big Eight tournament titles, leading the Wildcats to eight postseason appearances.
Pat Hartman will be laid to rest in a private family graveside service in Manhattan. She is survived by her three daughters, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.