Kansas State seniors Jullane Walker and Logan Wolfley ended their college careers in a flourish Wednesday on Day 1 of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore.
Wolfley placed 15th in the men's javelin with a throw of 67.59m/221-9, which earned him second-team All-America honors. Walker took 18th in the men's long jump with a leap of 7.34m/24-01, which gave him an honorable mention accolade.
“Logan actually threw very well,” K-State director of track and field and cross country Cliff Rovelto said in a release. “He had a very good opener, rushed the second and threw well over 70 meters on his third, which would have put him in the final. Somehow in the aftermath of the throw, he stepped on the foul line, so he lost that throw. The throw was over and done when he fouled. It’s unfortunate, but it is the rule.
"Jullane was struggling with some cramping during the competition. Both have been significant contributors to our program. They will be missed most definitely.”
Wolfley, a Silver Lake native in his first appearance at the NCAA Championships, posted his best throw on his first attempt. He's just the seventh Wildcat to pick up an All-America honor in the men's javelin, and the first since Ivan Hartung in 2014. His 15th-place finish is the best by a K-State student-athlete since T.J. Turner took 14th in 1995.
LSU’s Tzuriel Pedigo won the men's javelin title thanks to a toss of 76.98m/252-7, topping SEC rival D.J. Jonsson of Mississippi State by less than a foot.
Wolfley leaves Manhattan as the school record holder in the men's javelin, which he set at the Big 12 Outdoor Championship meet last month. His school-record throw of 73.08m/239-09 made him the first Wildcat ever to win a Big 12 title in the men's javelin event. He then went on to finish first at the NCAA West Regional on May 26 with a toss of 72.40m/237-06.
This marked the second NCAA Championship appearance for Walker.
Walker finished among the top 20 in the event both times; his other appearance was in 2019. He also posted a pair of fourth-place finishes at the Big 12 Championships. His leap of 7.96m/26-01.50 at the last month's conference meet was the third-best long jump mark in the Wildcats' record book. Walker departs K-State ranking among the top four in the school's history in five other events (indoor 60, indoor 200, indoor 300, outdoor 100 and outdoor 200) between the indoor and outdoor seasons.
LSU’s JuVaughn Harrison captured the long jump title Wednesday with a mark of 8.27m/27-01.75 (+1.9), while Florida State’s Isaac Grimes (7.95m/26-01) and Tennessee’s Carey McLeod (7.94m/26-00.75), earned the next two podium spots. Big 12 champion Steffin McCarter of Texas placed fifth with a leap of 7.84m/25-08.75.