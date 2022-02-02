As the ball left Nijel Pack’s hand with four seconds to play, the disappointments and frustrations of Kansas State’s three-game losing streak hung in the air with it.
When the shot connected, at least on the court in Bramlage Coliseum, all of that vanished as the Wildcats celebrated a hard-fought 71-68 win over Oklahoma State Wednesday night.
"This year, we've had a few (attempted buzzer-beaters)," Pack said. "Oklahoma, Kansas, few of them I missed and those hurt, but I’m glad to be able to make one finally.”
The sophomore was phenomenal, ending the game with 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting including going 4-of-7 from 3-point range.
Pack had missed his previous four shots before hitting the game-winner.
Both teams traded the lead through the first eight minutes of the first half before the Cowboys broke away on a 14-3 run including 3s on back-to-back possessions for Keylan Boone.
Junior point guard Markquis Nowell responded by scoring five-straight for K-State to get the Wildcats within a point, but Oklahoma State answered right back with five of their own to push the lead back out to six.
That’s where Pack started to supernova.
The sophomore guard spurred a 13-0 Wildcat run to close the half by scoring seven straight.
He topped it off with a 3 at the buzzer to give the Wildcats a 39-32 lead heading into the half.
K-State held Oklahoma State scoreless for the final 4:30 of the first half.
“We got stops," senior Mike McGuirl said. "I think we were mentally on the right note. Our energy was right, and then we were really locked in defensively. Coach Lowery had the scout tonight and he prepared us very well on defense. So we knew what would be coming and we were in all the right spots.”
Oklahoma State managed to tie things up at 41 just two and a half minutes into the second half but a 9-2 K-State run boosted the Wildcats back out to a seven-point advantage.
The Cowboys responded right back with a 9-0 run of their own after an intentional foul was called on Mark Smith.
K-State briefly retook a two-point lead but a 9-2 run by the Cowboys pushed the lead back out to five.
Smith scored nine-straight points for K-State, tying the game up three separate times in the final six minutes despite nearly missing the game due to a head injury sustained versus Ole Miss on Saturday.
“I was just taking what was given to me," Smith said. "My teammates were doing a great job finding me and obviously I was in a good spot to finish at the basket. So it was just great to get that win.”
The senior ended the night with 19 points and eight rebounds. Nowell had 12 and senior Mike McGuirl had six points and 10 boards.
“The coaches prepared us well tonight," McGuirl said. "We knew that they had shot blockers, and they got out of position reaching and trying to get steals and what not, so we knew we would be able to crash the glass tonight.”
Sophomore center Davion Bradford has seven points which was the best performance for a K-State post player in several games.
Nowell tied things up for a final time with two free throws with a minute left.
Oklahoma State had an opportunity to take the lead after a foul by McGuirl, but Bryce Thompson, who led the Cowboys with 22 points, missed the front end of a one-and-one and Smith snagged the rebound .
Nowell threw up a desperation 3 with 12 seconds to play which missed and Pack managed to corral the rebound leading head coach Bruce Weber to call timeout to set up Pack’s game-winner.
“Just couldn’t be more happy for our guys," Weber said. "Obviously we've been through a lot. We've lost some heartbreakers and we got one back tonight."
The Wildcats will try to keep this positive momentum going on Saturday when they travel down to Fort Worth to face a TCU team that beat them by 3 at home two and a half weeks earlier.
"They're playing well and with a lot of confidence," Weber said. "We're going to have to be locked in. ... It's a big game. If we're going to have any chance (of making the NCAA tournament), we need to get into the top half of the league. We should be there, but we're not, so we've got to find a way to get there."