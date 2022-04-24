Nijel Pack is taking his talents to Miami, and he’ll receive a hefty compensation for doing so.
LifeWallet, a South Florida-based digital healthcare startup, announced Saturday that it had struck a deal with the former first team All-Big 12 Kansas State guard, agreeing to pay Pack $800,000 over the course of two years and providing him a brand new car.
It is not the first such deal that LifeWallet — which is less than a year old — has inked with Hurricanes players after the NCAA decided to allow student athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness last summer, but it is the largest.
“I chose Miami because, first, Coach L (Jim Larrañaga) is a great coach and he allows his guards to get up and down and play with lots of freedom,” Pack told On3 Sports. “Second, (Miami) is coming off a great season, and has a really good group returning plus some freshmen and transfers and I believe we can be a great team. Lastly, the ACC is a great conference to play in and I love to play against the best.”
Pack, who averaged 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2. assists per game as a sophomore last season, announced his intention to enter the transfer portal March 31 and chose Miami over schools like Ohio State and Purdue.
“Nijel is a tremendous addition to our team. He is truly one of the finest players in the country, as well as an excellent young man with an elite work ethic who loves basketball,” Larrañaga said in a written release. “Nijel is not only a high-level scorer with elite shooting abilities, but also a superb playmaker and defender. We’re thrilled to welcome Nijel and his family into the Miami basketball program.”
The Hurricanes went 26-11 last season and reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament before eventual national champion Kansas ousted them 76-50 on March 27.
Following the 2021-22 season, Pack was named first team All-District by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
Pack was just the 32nd Wildcat in program history to top 500 points in a single season, the first since Dean Wade and Barry Brown both did it during the 2017-18 season.
He led K-State in scoring, double-digit scoring games (28), field goals (175) and 3-point field goals (95).
His 95 made triples rank third in school history for 3-pointers made in a single season behind school record holders Askia Jones and Jacob Pullen (110).
He set the sophomore record for 3-pointers in a season and has hit a triple in 34 straight games dating back to the 2020-21 season.
Pack finished the regular season with the fourth best scoring average in the Big 12. His 18.6 points per game scoring in conference games was the second best in the Big 12.