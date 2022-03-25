When incoming Kansas State men’s basketball head coach Jerome Tang met with his players Wednesday evening, he made them a promise: they’ll still be playing this time next year.
“We’re going to hold him to that,” said sophomore Nijel Pack, who affirmed that he also believes the 2022-23 iteration of the Wildcat squad will be an NCAA Tournament team.
That is, if Pack is around next season.
The sophomore guard announced Tuesday that he had entered his name into the NBA Draft, which will allow him the opportunity to gauge the opinion of NBA scouts and coaches on his pro prospects. However, he could still return to Kansas State with his eligibility intact provided he does not sign with an agent or a professional team and withdraws his name from consideration by 10:59 p.m June 1.
Speaking to the media Thursday afternoon after Tang’s introductory press conference, Pack said he was “going to leave all the opportunities open going into the draft,” adding that Tang told him he was “open to helping me with this process to get better.”
It’s too early, of course, to make any decisions about coming back to college and Pack was unwilling to make any definitive statements about which direction he’s leaning.
But it’s clear the new head coach made a good first impression on him and seems to have added some uncertain amount of weight to the stay-in-school side of the scale.
“I love being at K-State,” Pack said. “Coach Tang is definitely a great coach and I feel like he can help me become a better player.”
On the other side, Tang understands and embraces the fact that for most players, the desire to reach the next level is the driving force behind their game. It’s those players with an eye on the future who will put in the necessary work in college to not only be successful individually but also collectively.
“You’ve got to find guys who(se) desire and their passion is to get there,” Tang said. “And if they’re not, they don’t want to get there, this is not the place for them. So we’re going to find guys that that’s their vision to get there and then we’re going to give them a path on how to help them get there.”
It’s no surprise, then, that Tang is “fired up” about the opportunity to have Pack on his team – should he decide to return to Kansas State for his junior season.
Tang used the exact same phrase with regard to junior guard Markquis Nowell, who transferred from Little Rock prior to the 2021-22 season to become a key component of the Wildcats back-court.
“He is pound-for-pound the toughest player in the Big 12,” Tang said of Nowell. “I still have the vision of him guarding (Texas Tech guard) Kevin McCullar. Kevin tried to back him down and then Kevin spun middle and (Nowell) beat him and ripped the ball out of his hands. I was so juiced when I watched that. And I wasn’t here. I was at Baylor and I watched it. We were like, ‘Holy cow, this dude is a problem.’”
The enthusiasm seems mutual. Tang’s emphasis on faith, hard work, consistent improvement and on-court success appealed to Nowell immediately, and already he’s all-in.
“I saw his passion for how bad he wanted to win, I saw his trust in the Lord,” he said. “He was talking about the things that I like, which is winning. Once you talk about that and I feel that genuinely, I was on-board right away.”
For sophomore forward Ish Massoud, another one of Kansas State’s transfer portal additions, there was a great deal of uncertainty after the resignation of former head coach Bruce Weber on March 10.
However, he’s now embracing the fresh start with Tang as a chance to grow his understanding of the game and improve his abilities.
“You don’t expect things like this to happen, you don’t hope for things like this to happen, but at the same time, you’re grateful that you have the opportunity to have a new coach and learn from a basketball mind and have a new opportunity to get better,” Massoud said. “I’ve just been taking everything a day at a time and staying positive and knowing, no matter what, all you can do is control what you can control.”
It’s unclear yet if there will be any departures from the team, which is nothing particularly out-of-the-ordinary when a new coaching staff comes in, regardless of its energy or charisma. For most Wildcat fans, the primary concern is keeping Pack, who earned first-team All-Big 12 honors this season after finishing fourth in the conference with 17.4 points per game.
But Tang is taking a broader view. When asked if the “first priority” would be convincing Pack to return for his junior year, the 55-year-old first-time college head coach declined to speak specifically about one player and instead said he would be “talking to every one of these guys and letting them know their value to the program.”
If Pack is indeed still wearing purple next year, he already knows what to expect, having already played against Tang-coached teams five times in his young Kansas State career.
“Every time that I’ve played Baylor so far, those teams have been hard workers, they’ve been smart,” he said. “Obviously, Baylor’s been one of the best teams since I’ve been here in the conference, so him being one of the masterminds behind that, I feel like he can bring that energy and bring that same gameplan to Kansas State and we can be great just like Baylor was.”