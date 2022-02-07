Kansas State players celebrate a buzzer beater three pointer from Nijel Pack (24) to close out the first half the Wildcats’ win over Oklahoma State on Wednesday night. Pack was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday after back-to-back 20-point games last week.
For the second time, both in his career and this season, Kansas State sophomore guard Nijel Pack is the Big 12 Player of the Week.
Pack earned the honor after posting consecutive 20-point performances in wins this week over Oklahoma State and TCU.
He also hit a game-winning, buzzer-beating 3 versus Oklahoma State on Wednesday.
Pack is the first Wildcat to win multiple Player of the Week honors in the same season since Nino Williams won it twice in the 2014-15 season (Dec. 15, 2014 and Jan. 26, 2015).
The sophomore averaged 21 points on 59.3% shooting, including 53.8% from 3 in the two wins.
Pack is just the eighth K-State player to earn multiple weekly Player of the Week honor, joining Jeremiah Massey (2004-05), Michael Beasley (2007-08), Denis Clemente (2009-10), Jacob Pullen (2010-11), Jamar Samuels (2011-12), Rodney McGruder (2012-13) and Williams.
The Indianapolis native is the Big 12 leader in 3-pointers made per game (3.3). He ranks third in scoring (17 points per game) and in 3-point field goal percentage (43.4%).
The Wildcats (12-10, 4-6 in Big 12 play) will host No. 10 Baylor (19-4, 7-3) on Wednesday as part of a stretch of three games in six days.
The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.