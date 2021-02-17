Kansas State's momentum didn't travel.
Four days after ending a 10-game skid, K-State was back in the loss column Wednesday. After K-State took an early three-point lead, Oklahoma State surged ahead and never looked back in a 59-46 win in Stilwater, Okla.
The Wildcats (6-13, 1-11 Big 12) were up by three at the outset, but then didn't make a field goal for the remaining 7:09 of the opening period. The Cowgirls capitalized, going on a 12-2 run to end the first quarter with a 15-8 advantage.
Oklahoma State (16-6, 12-4) had a nearly identical run to end the second period: 12-3. That gave the hosts a 35-22 edge at the half.
The Wildcats continued to struggle after halftime, as the Cowgirls their lead ballooned to 20.
Both squads had issues scoring to open the final period. Neither scored in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter. K-State got as close as 11, 55-44, with 3:29 remaining. But Oklahoma State responded with a quick 4-0 run to stave off any thoughts of a Wildcats' fourth-quarter rally.
K-State made 30.9% (17-for-55) of its shot, but couldn't buy a basket beyond the 3-point arc, where it finished 1 of 14 (7.1%).
Despite the loss, K-State star Ayoka Lee had another standout showing, scoring a game-high 27 points (on 12-of-19 shooting) to go along with seven rebounds and two blocks. It's the fifth time in the past six games she's broken the 20-point barrier, including a career-best four outings in a row.
Natasha Pack led the Cowgirls with 24 points while also grabbing a game-high 17 rebounds. Ja'Mee Asberry also had 18 points for Oklahoma State.
K-State is back on the road for its next game, traveling to Austin, Texas, to face Texas. Tip off is set for 2 p.m. Sunday. The game will air on the Longhorn Network.
Texas won the first matchup between the two teams this season, 62-52, in Manhattan on Dec. 21.