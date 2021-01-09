Oklahoma State would be enough of a challenge for Kansas State when the latter's roster is at full strength. K-State didn't even have that benefit Saturday, though.
Already missing four players because of injury, the Wildcats lost two more because of coronavirus issues prior to Saturday's tipoff.
Then they lost the game.
Though K-State's shorthanded unit gave its best effort for the better part of 30 minutes, Oklahoma State ultimately left with a 70-54 victory at Bramlage Coliseum.
"The kids played hard," K-State head coach Bruce Weber said. "They played their hearts out."
It marked the Wildcats' (5-8, 1-4 Big 12) third straight defeat, which immediately followed a stretch in which they won four of five. The Cowboys (8-3, 2-3) bounced back following a three-point loss to No. 14 West Virginia on Monday.
Senior guard Mike McGuirl led the way for the Wildcats offensively, scoring 15 points, tying for the game high alongside Cowboy guards Isaac Likekele and Rondel Walker. Sophomore guard DaJuan Gordon (14 points) was the only other K-State player to finish with a double-digit scoring output.
Earlier this week, K-State already knew it would be without a quartet of injured players — sophomore forwards Kaosi Ezeagu, Antonio Gordon and Montavious Murphy as well as freshman guard Luke Kasubke — against the Cowboys. The roster was trimmed even further Thursday, when freshman guard Nijel Pack complained of COVID-type symptoms. That forced him out of Saturday's contest. As a precaution, freshman forward Seryee Lewis, Pack's roommate, was deemed a contact trace and also was held out.
Pack and Lewis' absences left the Wildcats with just six available scholarship players, and added another layer of difficulty to what already figured to be a stiff test from the Cowboys.
"Obviously, we had a tough challenge ahead of us today being down to really, five and a quarter players because Carlton with his back probably could play 10-12 minutes," said Weber, referring to sophomore forward Carlton Linguard. "He practiced one day."
K-State actually held the lead at the game's first stoppage, up 10-6 — on the strength of a pair of McGuirl 3-pointers — with 14:04 left in the first half.
While scoring was hard to come by for either team in the next 10 minutes, it remained a tight affair; neither side led by more than five at any point.
That is, until the Cowboys made a late push at the end of the half. The visitors went on an 8-0 run in 1:20 to extend their advantage from 25-24 to 33-24. In that stretch, Oklahoma State nailed all four of its field goal attempts.
The Wildcats, on the other hand, made just one of their last seven shots — their final four attempts — as they went scoreless in the final 2:45 of the first half.
K-State's end-of-half offensive woes were best encapsulated on its final two offensive possessions: Oklahoma State guard Keylan Boone rejected shots from both Gordon (at the 35-second mark) and McGuirl (just before the buzzer sounded) to stymie the hosts' hope of taking some positive momentum into the break.
"We've just got to get a little better at execution, (be) smarter," Weber said. "I thought right before the end of the first half, they hit a couple 3s, and we shot about three or four 3s in a row down the stretch."
Davion Bradford immediately ended the scoring drought for the Wildcats, making a layup on the team's initial second-half possession.
Two minutes later, Bradford had one of the game's top highlights: a monstrous dunk in which he posterized Cade Cunningham — expected to be one of the top picks in the next NBA draft — and drew a foul. (Bradford airballed the subsequent free throw, however). Still, the dunk gave the Wildcats the first five points of the half and trimmed their deficit to four, 33-29, with 17:58 remaining.
Oklahoma State immediately pushed the lead back to six on the ensuing possession, thanks to a pair of free throws from Walker.
At the 11:26 mark, the Cowboys' had the first double-digit edge of the contest, going up 45-35 on a layup from Kalib Boone. K-State got back within single digits twice more, but never seriously threatened again.
K-State returns to action Wednesday, hosting Iowa State at 6 p.m. in a nationally televised ESPNU contest. The Wildcats and the Cyclones already have played once this season. K-State went to Ames, Iowa, and came back with a 74-65 victory on Dec. 15.
This story will be updated.