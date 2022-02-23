No. 11 Texas’ top-notch defense gave the Kansas State women absolute nightmares Wednesday night.
Excellent free throw shooting and a strong third quarter kept the Wildcats in the conversation into the fourth quarter, but the K-State went ice cold through the final nine minutes, leading to a 62-51 loss.
K-State took an early 4-3 lead to start the game before Texas took off on a 10-1 run to take a nine-point lead.
The Wildcats trailed by 11, 20-9, at the end of the first quarter.
K-State did not commit a turnover in the first seven minutes of the game, but committed three in the final three minutes of the first quarter and three more in the first three minutes of the second quarter.
Offensively, K-State struggled early, shooting 27.3% while going 0-for-3 from behind the arc.
The Wildcats hung with Texas throughout the second quarter, matching the Longhorns point-for-point.
K-State (18-9, 8-7 in the Big 12) went into halftime down 34-23 after going scoreless for the last 2:27 of the half.
In the third quarter, the Wildcats started to find their stroke.
Back-to-back 3s from Serena Sundell and Emilee Ebert triggered a 8-0 run that got K-State within five with 4:21 to play in the third quarter.
The 3s were the first of the game for the Wildcats and were the only ones they would hit for the rest of the night.
Texas (20-6, 10-5) grew the lead back out to double-digits thanks in part to eight second chance points in the third quarter.
The Wildcats were outrebounded 12-6 in the third quarter and 41-29 in the game. Texas had 19 offensive rebounds in the game.
"Their offensive rebounding was a huge problem," head coach Jeff Mittie said. "And then the pressure, while the turnover number isn't horrible, the fact that we couldn't get into offense as well as we'd like and play well under duress. Where the turnovers reared its head is where we had the chance, when we cut the lead, and then we had turnovers in the transition, that ultimately just killed us because it went from four points back to 11."
K-State went into the fourth quarter down eight, 47-39.
Four-straight points to start the fourth quarter including a layup from freshman Serena Sundell got the Wildcats within four, but 9-0 run for the Longhorn pushed the lead out back out to 14, the largest of the night.
K-State then went over nine minutes without hitting another shot from the field, rending all hopes of a possible late game comeback.
Sundell led the Wildcats with 16 points followed by 10 for Lee on a night where the star junior center just wasn’t able to get comfortable thanks to Texas’ stout and oppressive defense led by starting senior forward Lauren Ebo.
"I have been trying to be more aggressive," Sundell said. "I think that it helps get our offense going and it creates opportunities for other people. It keeps the defense on their toes, but I have to finish better and keep working on that."
K-State will travel to No. 20 Oklahoma on Saturday.
The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.
NO. 11 TEXAS 62,
KANSAS STATE 51
Kansas State (51)
Totals: 15-42 FG, 19-23 FT
Serena Sundell 6-13 3-5 16, Ayoka Lee 3-9 4-4 10, Emilee Ebert 1-1 4-6 7, Cymone Goodrich 1-4 4-4 6, Jaelyn Glenn 2-7 0-0 4, Brylee Glenn 1-3 2-2 4, Laura Macke 1-5 2-2 4.
Three-point field goals made: Sundell, Ebert.
No. 11 Texas (62)
Totals: 23-63 FG, 11-14 FT
Aliyah Matharu 6-13, 4-7 16, Lauren Ebo 3-7 5-6 11, Joanne Allen-Taylor 3-12 3-4 10, Rori Harmon 4-17 1-2 9, Shay Holle 3-6 0-0 6, Aaliyah Moore 2-2 0-0 4, Audrey Warren 1-5 2-2 4, DeYona Gaston 1-1 0-0 2, .
Three-point field goals made: Matharu 4, Allen-Taylor.