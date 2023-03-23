NEW YORK — The thing about breaking an assist record is you can’t do it all on your own.
Markquis Nowell is going to earn most of the headlines for breaking the NCAA Tournament’s single-game assist record Thursday in Kansas State’s 98-93 overtime win over Michigan State in the Sweet 16 at Madison Square Garden, and rightly so.
But Nowell himself doesn’t want it to be lost on anyone that what he did in his hometown’s iconic basketball arena was as much his team’s accomplishment as it was his own.
“Credit to my teammates,” Nowell said. “I wouldn't have 19 assists if they didn't make any shots. So credit to Ish (Massoud), Keyontae (Johnson), David (N’Guessan), Nae'Qwan (Tomlin), everybody that played today for allowing me to have this career-high in assists.”
Only eight Wildcats played in the game, and Abayomi Iyiola only saw one minute of action, while Desi Sills recorded 19 minutes before fouling out with seven points and two rebounds.
Aside from those two players, everyone who took the court for K-State scored in double figures. Johnson paced the squad with 22 points, while Nowell added 19, Massoud put up 15, Cam Carter had 12, and Tomlin and N’Guessan each tallied 11.
The Wildcats recorded assists on 26 of their 38 baskets, with Tomlin contributing three and Carter dishing out two.
“A lot of guys on the team can do different things,” Nowell said. “And we're at our best when we're sharing the ball, passing the ball around the perimeter and different guys is getting into double figures in the scoring category.”
It wasn’t just the total number of points each K-State player scored that mattered, but also when they made their shots.
Perhaps most memorably, there was the Nowell-to-Johnson alley-oop from near mid-court, which put the Wildcats ahead for good at 94-92 with 52 seconds left in overtime. Seconds before Nowell tossed the lob pass, he was visibly arguing with head coach Jerome Tang over what play to run, while Johnson made a cut along the baseline.
“(Michigan State) got caught up with us bickering with each other,” Tang said. “He and Keyontae made eye contact, and we got the backdoor. Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time moments. That’s what happened.”
“We made eye contact and I told him to throw it,” Johnson added. “He just threw it up. I think my momentum made me reverse it. It wasn’t planned for me to reverse it. Just the flow of the game, I went with a reverse.”
That was by no means the only time Nowell and Johnson connected throughout the game. Nowell hit Johnson for another alley-oop on K-State’s first possession, that time with Johnson streaking through the middle of the lane to catch it in the air and slam it home from straight on.
In fact, seven of Nowell’s 19 assists went to Johnson, and seven of Johnson’s 10 made shots resulted from Nowell passes.
Massoud, meanwhile, went 5-of-8 from the floor, with all of his made shots coming from Nowell. His final bucket was a long 2-pointer from the corner to stretch the Wildcats’ lead to 96-93 with 15.6 seconds to go.
“Tang gave me a look like, ‘Get it, shoot it, don’t hesitate,’” Massoud said. “I cut down, ‘Quis spotted me, I faded away and the rest is history.”
Carter made 5 of 6 tries and took three Nowell assists, including a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in the first half to give K-State a 43-38 advantage at the intermission.
In the second half, with Nowell pushing through an apparent ankle injury, Carter took advantage of a wide-open lane and made a backdoor cut. Nowell found him with a crisp pass and Carter finished underneath.
N’Guessan scored four of his points in overtime and put in three of his five baskets after receiving passes from Nowell.
Tomlin went 4-of-9 from the field and converted three of Nowell’s assists. He also jumpstarted the 8-1 run with which the Wildcats finished the game by making a pair of free throws with 88 seconds remaining in overtime.
“We played hard,” Carter said. “You could tell everybody wanted to win. We were all over the place. … I was going to do whatever it took to win. I had to put on for my family too. I wasn’t going to let them travel again all the way out here to see me not play hard, not giving it my all.”
K-State finished with a season-low five turnovers while forcing 13 from Michigan State. Six of the eight players who played made at least one 3-pointer, with Massoud hitting four, and Nowell and Carter each knocking down two.
“It was a total team effort,” N’Guessan said. “We knew it wasn’t just going to be one person. Every single player and every single coach and every single GA and manager had to be bought in. I’m super happy and proud of my guys, the way we fought through adversity, seeing ‘Quis go down, them making runs, us making runs, going back and forth, going to overtime. Just super proud of us to keep playing.”