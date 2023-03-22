NEW YORK — Nestled in Hillside, New Jersey — just a half-hour’s drive from New York City — is The Patrick School, a non-denominational private secondary school that has produced a bevy of notable alumni over the years, including Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, Seton Hall men’s basketball coach Shaheen Holloway and Kansas State senior guard Markquis Nowell.
Chris Chavannes, the president of the school and the head coach of its basketball team, got to know Nowell during the New York City native’s senior year of high school, long before he wowed TV viewers across the country with his 27-point, nine-assist performance against Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament second round on Sunday.
Not only was Nowell on Chavannes’ roster, he also lived in Chavannes’ home. As such, it isn’t without some weight when Chavannes says that Nowell is “by far one of the hardest workers I’ve ever coached.”
And, apparently, it wasn’t just on the basketball court either. As The Patrick School’s president, Chavannes regularly saw the kind of grades Nowell earned in the classroom, and as his guardian, he witnessed the effort Nowell put in with his schoolwork at home.
“Here’s a hidden fact about him that many don’t realize: he’s as good or better a student as he is a player,” Chavannes told The Mercury on Wednesday. “It was interesting because you don’t see a lot of kids that come from the urban areas and had the struggles that he had and prioritized homework. … He put a high priority on academics, and he put a high priority on basketball. Those were his one-two punches.”
But basketball was always Nowell’s No. 1. While Chavannes said Nowell was “very likable” and “popular” in school, he never allowed the adolescent struggle for social cachet to overtake his drive to succeed on the court. After team practices, the teenaged Nowell could often be found in the school’s gym putting up more shots thanks to Chavannes’ 24/7 access to the building.
Whenever Chavannes would look back at the security camera footage of Nowell’s individual workouts, he was stunned to find that they were “often as good as if a trainer or myself or one of my coaches was working him out.”
“I made a promise to myself back when I was in high school that I was going to do anything and everything in my power to be the best player that came out of New York,” Nowell said Wednesday during media interviews at Madison Square Garden. “So I kind of keep that edge and that kind of just reminds me every day that I wake up that I still have more work to do.”
That dedication to consistent improvement as a player paid dividends on the court. Chavannes said that, as a high schooler, Nowell displayed the same awe-inspiring play that he has in a Wildcats uniform, if in a more nascent form. The ability to hit seemingly too-deep 3-pointers, the quick-strike ability at the rim, the wild no-look passes — all of those things are nothing new in Nowell’s repertoire.
“He’s been doing those things forever with great ease,” Chavannes said. “ … When he was with me, he had the green light. He can score the ball with great ease from all angles.”
But if there was one thing Nowell didn’t quite have nailed down while in high school, it was the concept of playing as part of a team. Chavannes said the only times he and Nowell butted heads was when coach wanted player to be one facet of a five-man unit, rather than just an individual playmaker.
That’s something that Nowell has overcome in college, the evidence being Nowell’s single-season school-record 266 assists this year.
In Chavannes’ opinion, learning to be a team player was the last hurdle Nowell needed to leap in order to become great.
“He’s playing fabulous basketball because he’s blended both the team concepts along with him being the individual, and being able to showcase both,” he said. “He can still facilitate and run a team; at the same time, he can still showcase his individual skills as well and get his numbers as well. That’s something he’s done really, really well now at Kansas State: he’s able to do both.”
It hasn’t gone unnoticed, either. This season, Nowell’s 17.1 points, 7.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game garnered him third-team All-America honors from the Associated Press and a spot on the All-Big 12 first team from the league’s coaches and the AP, among other distinctions.
That’s despite Nowell’s diminutive 5-foot-8 frame, which Chavannes acknowledged contributed to the Wildcats’ smallest player having “a chip on his shoulder.” But when he was coaching Nowell, Chavannes didn’t view his height as a disadvantage, simply because Nowell had — and still has — so many other skills with the ball in his hands to compensate for it.
Plus, Chavannes said, when a player is as small as Nowell is, opponents have a tendency to overlook him — pun intended. That’s what happened in Kansas State’s win over Kentucky, which Chavannes watched with pride.
“I think they underestimated him,” he said. “(His height) just didn’t matter. It never mattered in his entire career, and it’s not about to now.”
For Nowell, the formula is simple: “Heart over height.”
“It’s a slogan that I live by,” Nowell said. “You don’t determine somebody’s destiny because of their height. You determine it by their heart and their passion. That’s something that I live by and that I play my game after.”
That heart and passion have now brought Nowell home to the Big Apple, where he and the Wildcats will play in a Sweet 16 matchup against Michigan State Thursday at Madison Square Garden. Despite having the Twitter handle @MrNewYorkCityy, Nowell has never played in mid-town Manhattan’s historic arena.
“It’s a blessing to be here, man,” Nowell said. “Got to give all the honor and glory to the man above for giving me and this team this opportunity to play here. But it’s going to be fun. I mean, you hear all the great stories about the historic performances of all-time NBA players and the greats. I’m just looking forward to being in this atmosphere and stepping on that court.”
Chavannes has a few other engagements to work around this week, but he intends to be in the Garden if at all possible. While hasn’t had tons of contact with Nowell since his graduation because of their respective busy schedules, that hasn’t weakened the relationship. After all, Nowell is more than just a player who passed through Chavannes’ program once upon a time; he became a member of his family.
The chance to see someone so important to him performing on such a grand stage is “beautiful,” Chavannes said. And while he’s not surprised that Nowell has reached the level he has, Chavannes didn’t necessarily expect it when Nowell graduated from high school.
“I thought he was a Division-I player, but when you talk about being at Kansas State, in that conference, doing what he’s doing and being an All-American? No, I don’t think I (predicted that),” he said. “He’s very confident about himself, so I wouldn’t say he didn’t believe that about himself. He believes that the sky’s the limit for himself, and that’s what he uses to drive himself.”
A 5-foot-8 point guard is a tough sell at the professional level, but if Nowell has proven anything, it’s that he won’t let his stature be an obstacle if he can help it.
And for what it’s worth, his old high school coach doesn’t think it will be once his career at K-State comes to an end.
“He is a student of the game, and he does make a lot of tough, hard plays,” Chavannes said. “It’s not like he can only make easy plays. He’s figuring it out, and he’s playing in one of the premiere conferences in the country in college and playing against a lot of guys who are also fifth-year seniors. It’s not like he played a puppy schedule and came from a small conference. …
“Everywhere this kid’s ever been, he’s had success. And I suspect that Markquis will continue to figure it out and get better and better, because no one will ever outwork him. You might equal him, but you’re not going to outwork him.”