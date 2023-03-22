NEW YORK — Nestled in Hillside, New Jersey — just a half-hour’s drive from New York City — is The Patrick School, a non-denominational private secondary school that has produced a bevy of notable alumni over the years, including Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving, Seton Hall men’s basketball coach Shaheen Holloway and Kansas State senior guard Markquis Nowell.

Chris Chavannes, the president of the school and the head coach of its basketball team, got to know Nowell during the New York City native’s senior year of high school, long before he wowed TV viewers across the country with his 27-point, nine-assist performance against Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament second round on Sunday.

Tags

Recommended for you