Kansas State junior point guard Markquis Nowell is questionable for Wednesday evening’s Big 12 Tournament opener versus West Virginia, according to head coach Bruce Weber.
Nowell, who has struggled with a hamstring issue since the Wildcats’ loss at Kansas on Feb. 22, rejoined practice at the start of this week, but he still is not a cleared for play.
“Markquis did participate a little bit (in practice) on Monday,” Weber said on Tuesday. “He seemed fine at the time for the limited part that we had him in there. We probably need a good day-to-day just so, if he can play in the game, he can trust (his hamstring). The other part is the mental part, to feel that you’re going to be able to go full speed and change direction.”
Weber also said that there’s some issues with junior forward Carlton Linguard’s knee, an injury that’s plagued him all year.
The Wildcats come into Kansas City in dire straits in terms of their postseason prospects. Five straight losses to close out the regular season have turned the Big 12 Tournament into a possible all-or-nothing scenario.
Win the next four games, make the NCAA Tournament and save head coach Bruce Weber’s job. Anything short of a tournament title and the dominoes start falling.
“This is their time,” Weber said. “It’s about the players. When we got together on Sunday, I told them, ‘Don’t let yourself down and don’t let your teammates down.’ We have a good group. They really care. If they didn’t care then we probably wouldn’t have survived the way that we have … They’ve had good energy. … That’s the most important thing.”
K-State split with West Virginia druing the regular season They lost in Morgantown early in the season in a game where Weber and multiple key players were sidelined with coronavirus concerns. The Wildcats led by as much as 17 in the first half and lost by three.
K-State won by five when the two teams played in Manhattan on Feb. 14.
The Mountaineers are going into the tournament on a high note. West Virginia snapped a seven-game losing streak by closing out Big 12 regular season play with a win over TCU last week.
A win for K-State Wednesday night sets up a third meeting with Kansas in the quarterfinals Thursday at 2 p.m.
“There’s everything to lose,” Weber said. “But this is about the guys. It’s a chance to maybe do something special. You always hear, ‘It’s March, baby! Anything can happen,’ that’s the mentality.”
K-State’s game on Wednesday is set to tip at 6:03 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.