01302023-mer-spt-kstatembb-1
Buy Now

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell defends Florida guard Kyle Lofton during their game in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 28 at Bramlage Coliseum. Nowell was named as a finalist for the Bob Cousy award on Monday, given to the top point guard in Division I.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State star senior point guard Markquis Nowell has announced one of 10 candidates for the 2023 Bob Cousy Award by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Monday.

The award is given annually to the sports’ top point guard in Division I.

Tags

Recommended for you