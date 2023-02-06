Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell defends Florida guard Kyle Lofton during their game in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 28 at Bramlage Coliseum. Nowell was named as a finalist for the Bob Cousy award on Monday, given to the top point guard in Division I.
Kansas State star senior point guard Markquis Nowell has announced one of 10 candidates for the 2023 Bob Cousy Award by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Monday.
The award is given annually to the sports’ top point guard in Division I.
Nowell joins Big 12 foe Mike Miles, Jr. (TCU) — along with Detroit Mercy’s Antonie Davis, Marquette’s Tyler Kolek, Memphis’ Kendric Davis, Oral Roberts’ Max Abmas, Penn State’s Jalen Pickett, UCLA’s Tyger Campbell and Xavier’s Souley Boum.
Nowell is averaging 16.8 points per game on 39.8% shooting from the field, including 36.6% from behind the 3-point line. He’s also an 87.3% free throw shooting to go along with 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 steals and a Big 12-best 7.8 assists in 35.9 minutes per game.
He ranks third nationally in assists per game and total assists (180), and is among the top-35 in five other categories, including ranking 15th in free throws made (117) and steals per game, 17th in total steals (52), 25th in minutes per game and 35th in free throw percentage. He has six games of 10 or more assist this season and five double-doubles, including the school’s first 30-10 double-double versus Baylor earlier this season.
The 12-ranked Wildcats will host No. 17 TCU Tuesday at 8 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU.