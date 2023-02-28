02222023-mer-spt-kstatembb-3
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell runs into Baylor guard L.J. Cryer during their Big 12 Conference game Feb. 21, at Bramlage Coliseum. Nowell and Keyontae Johnson swept the Big 12 weekly honors this week for the second time this season. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

For the second time this season and in school history, Kansas State men's basketball has swept both weekly Big 12 honors. On Monday afternoon, seniors Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson were named Big 12 Player of the Week and Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, respectively. 

For Johnson, it's the senior's fifth newcomer of the week honor and the third player of the week honor for Nowell. 

