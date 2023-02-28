Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell runs into Baylor guard L.J. Cryer during their Big 12 Conference game Feb. 21, at Bramlage Coliseum. Nowell and Keyontae Johnson swept the Big 12 weekly honors this week for the second time this season.
For the second time this season and in school history, Kansas State men's basketball has swept both weekly Big 12 honors. On Monday afternoon, seniors Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson were named Big 12 Player of the Week and Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, respectively.
For Johnson, it's the senior's fifth newcomer of the week honor and the third player of the week honor for Nowell.
Nowell averaged a near double-double this past week, putting up 18 points and nine assists over the last two games along with 3.5 rebounds and three steals in 38.5 minutes per game.
He went 19-of-20 from the free throw line and saw a streak of 32-straight makes come to an end versus Oklahoma State last weekend.
Nowell collected his team-leading sixth double-double versus No. 9 Baylor, collecting 14 points and 10 assists with zero turnovers in the win. He became the 12th Division I player since 1996-97 to put up at least 10 assists with zero turnovers versus an AP top-10 team and the first Wildcat to do it in any game in school history.
The senior from Harlem, New York is averaging 17 points on 37.9% shooting this season, including 34% from 3 and 89.1% from the charity stripe. He leads the Big 12 in assists per game with 7.6. He ranks first or second in 14 total categories in the Big 12, leading assists, assists per game, free throw made and attempted, free throw percentage, steals, steals per game and minutes per game.
Versus Oklahoma State, he scored 22 points for his team-leading 10th 20-point game of the season, including his ninth in Big 12 play.
Johnson, meanwhile, averaged 21 points on 60% shooting, including 55.6% from 3-point land. He also averaged three rebounds and 2.5 assists in 38.5 minutes per game.
He led all scorers with 25 points versus Baylor, hitting 11-of-17 shot from the field, including 2-of-3 3-pointers. He followed that up with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-5 from 3. He became the 33rd player in school history to top 500 points in a season, while also eclipsing 1,300 career points.
Johnson leads all Wildcat players this season, averaging 17.6 points per game on 52% shooting, including 41.9% from behind the arc and 72.5% from the free throw line. He is one of two players (Kansas' Jalen Wilson) to rank in the top-5 in the Big 12 in scoring and rebounding in both overall and league-only games.
The awards mark the eighth and ninth weekly awards for K-State this season.
The two will get a final chance to play in front of a sold-out crowd Wednesday evening for senior night versus Oklahoma (14-15, 4-12 in Big 12 play). K-State lost in Norman versus the Sooners, 79-65, back on Feb. 14.