Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell drives for a layup next to Kansas forward Jalen Wilson during their Big 12 Conference game Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. Nowell and teammate Keyontae Johnson were named to the Wooden Award late season watchlist.
Kansas State's Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell wee among 20 candidates selected to the late season watchlist for the John R. Wooden Award, a prize given annually to the top men's and women's college basketball players in the country.
The two join some of the top talent in the nation, including Kansas' Jalen Wilson, TCU's Mike Miles Jr., Gonzaga's Drew Timme, Iowa's Kris Murray, Purdue's Zach Edey and Kentucky's Osacar Tshiebwe.
The were both also named to the Oscar Robertson Trophey Midseason Watch List.
The two are the only players from the same team on the list.
Johnson and Nowell combine to average 34.9 points per game on 47.1% shooting including 38.7% from behind the arc.
They have a combined 13 games of 20 or more points, including a collective 120 points in the two wins over No. 6 Texas and No. 19 Baylor during the first week of the 2023.
It was the most points combined by two players over a two-game stretch in the last 50 seasons, topping the 113 points scored by Askia Jones and Anthony Beane between March 24-28, 1994.
Nowell is averaging 16.9 points on 40.8% shooting to go along with a conference best 8.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 35.7 minutes per game. He is one of just two active Division I players with 1,500 points, 500 assists and 200 steals in a career.
He ranks top-3 nationally in assists per game, and total assists (173) and is among the top-35 in four other categories.
Johnson, meanwhile, is averaging a team-best 18 points on 53.1% shooting to go along with 7.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.7 minutes. He is in the top-10 in six categories in the Big 12 while being one of just two players to rank in the top-5 in both scoring and rebounding both overall and in Big 12-only games.
The seventh-ranked Wildcats will host No. 10 Texas on Saturday.