Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell drives for a layup next to Kansas forward Jalen Wilson during their Big 12 Conference game Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. Nowell and teammate Keyontae Johnson were named to the Wooden Award late season watchlist. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State's Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell wee among 20 candidates selected to the late season watchlist for the John R. Wooden Award, a prize given annually to the top men's and women's college basketball players in the country. 

The two join some of the top talent in the nation, including Kansas' Jalen Wilson, TCU's Mike Miles Jr., Gonzaga's Drew Timme, Iowa's Kris Murray, Purdue's Zach Edey and Kentucky's Osacar Tshiebwe. 

