Kansas State football held Thursday morning's practice at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, allowing reporters to watch stretching and six periods of the session — equating to a little more than a half hour.
Here are some observations from the practice.
Keep your eye on the ball
Perhaps the most interesting drill the Wildcats ran through Thursday involved the quarterbacks and receivers.
In the drill, two quarterbacks, lined up a step away from one another, received snaps just seconds apart. At the same time, two receivers, lined up roughly 6 yards apart, ran routes. The quarterback on the "inside" threw to the receiver running the interior route while the quarterback on the "outside" threw to the wideout running closer to the sideline.
The quarterback knew where to go with the ball; the key, then, was the receiver knowing which ball was intended for him with two in the air at the same time.
There were a few miscues here and there, but for the most part, the receivers' concentration didn't lapse.
In another drill, the quarterbacks and wideouts focused on an array of sweeps. Some saw the receivers run right in front of the signal-caller to take the ball, while others had the quarterback turn around for the handoff.
None of these plays involved fakes in which the quarterback kept the ball and ran with it himself, however.
Pass-catching takes center stage for tight ends, fullbacks
Instead of blocking, a majority of the action K-State's tight ends and fullbacks had Thursday involved catching the ball.
In one drill, the ball was thrown behind them. That required aforementioned tight end or fullback to reach back for the ball, and upon securing it, immediately going into a spin move. (Not surprisingly, new addition Daniel Imatorbhebhe did this with ease; he certainly has the softest hands among his position group, and has to rank near the top of the team in that category regardless of position.)
In a different drill, the tight ends and fullbacks ran short curl routes. As soon as the ball hit their hands, a staffer whacked them with a blocking pad.
This thwacking wasn't only to simulate contact; it was a test of a receiver's resolve to still make the reception knowing that a collision was imminent. Come the fall, of course, that collision with an opposing player will be far more perilous than a staffer with a blocking pad.
Running backs get their work in
It was a fairly straightforward day for the running backs. The only drill that caught this reporter's eye: strategically placed trash cans, five in all, set up to mirror the spacing between offensive linemen. Running backs took the handoff and then ran through the assorted gaps. Deuce Vaughn — shocker — had the most explosive run of the practice, breaking loose on one play that would have picked up a vast chunk of yardage had it been a live scrimmage or game.
Behind him, Joe Ervin and Jacardia Wright once again got their fair share of carries. But so did DJ Giddens, the freshman from Junction City who has been one of the highlights of camp, per multiple teammates and coaches.
If you're wondering how K-State might use Giddens this fall, think back to the 2019 campaign, the first season in Manhattan for head coach Chris Klieman and his staff.
That year, James Gilbert got the majority of the carries, with Jordon Brown and Harry Trotter next in line. Ervin then was a true freshman whom K-State used in four games before shutting him down for the rest of the season to preserve his redshirt.
So comparing this fall to the one two years ago, insert Vaughn in the role of Gilbert, and Older Ervin and Wright in the spots once manned by Brown and Trotter. That would leave Giddens as Young Ervin — give him four games in 2021 and then glue him to the sideline so he still has four more years to play starting in 2022.
Get down
Offensive line coach Conor Riley ran his unit through a drill that involved a large piece of equipment — large enough for three linemen to fit under it comfortably, with room to spare — with a tarp over the top. This forced the linemen to stay low in their stances as they came off the "snap." (In this case, the "snap" simply was Riley yelling "hut!")
During the drill, Riley also yelled out some other things that aren't fit to print in a family publication.
Let's just say his linemen got the message.
Injury updates and absences
Wide receiver Chabastin Taylor, who recently returned to practice after missing the entire spring with an undisclosed injury, wore a brace on his right knee Thursday. He went full speed during every pass-catching drill media members watched.
Defensive back Julius Brents, who sat out the portion of practice open to the public Aug. 7, was full go Thursday. Head coach Chris Klieman said earlier this month that the team is being safe with Brents because of a "soft tissue" injury. It didn't appear to slow Brents at all Thursday morning, though.
Defensive tackle Robert Hentz II worked off to the side by himself Thursday. Hentz was dressed out — he sported his No. 15 jersey. Now a senior, Hentz joined the program last year after beginning his college career at Northwest Mississippi Community College. Hentz played in all 10 games last season and recorded 11 tackles. He likely will be a big part of the rotation at defensive tackle this fall.
Two more players were at practice but wearing street clothes: Defensive tackle Jaylen Pickle and fullback Ben Sinnott (he had a brace on his right arm).
Three players were not seen at all: a pair of offensive linemen (Taylor Poitier and Talor Warner) and a tight end (Konner Fox). There hasn't been any indication from the coaching staff about issues — injury or otherwise — with that trio since camp started.