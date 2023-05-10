01182023-mer-spt-kstatembb-8
Buy Now

Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson celebrates a 3-pointer during the Wildcats’ overtime win against Kansas on Jan. 17 at Bramlage Coliseum. Johnson was selected to participate in the 2023 NBA Draft Combine.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson will put himself up against some of the best players in the country next week after being one of 78 players invited to participate in the 2023 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.

Johnson will have an opportunity to interview with NBA teams while participating in 5-on-5 games and shooting and strength and agility drills.

Recommended for you