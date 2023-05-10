Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson celebrates a 3-pointer during the Wildcats’ overtime win against Kansas on Jan. 17 at Bramlage Coliseum. Johnson was selected to participate in the 2023 NBA Draft Combine.
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson will put himself up against some of the best players in the country next week after being one of 78 players invited to participate in the 2023 NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.
Johnson will have an opportunity to interview with NBA teams while participating in 5-on-5 games and shooting and strength and agility drills.
He was one of eight Big 12 players invited to the combine, including Adam Flagler and Keyonte George from Baylor, Gradey Dick, Kevin McCullar and Jalen Wilson from Kansas, Mike Miles Jr. from TCU and Dillon Mitchell from Texas.
Johnson is the first Wildcat to earn an invitation to the combine since Wesley Iwundu in 2017.
Johnson was named a third team All-American by The Associated Press and the National Association of Basketball Coaches after averaging 17.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 34.1 minutes during K-State’s 26-win 2022-23 Elite Eight campaign.
He was also the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and an All-Big 12 first team selection.
Those interested in watching the combine can do so on May 17 and 18 on ESPN2 and the ESPN app. Coverage runs rom 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 17 and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the 18th.
Strength and agility drills and shooting drills will be broadcast live on the NBA app on May 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Nowell to attend G League Elite Camp
Star point guard Markquis Nowell was recently selected to compete in the 2023 NBA G League Elite Camp, which will be held on May 13 and 14 in Chicago.
Nowell will have the opportunity to show-off what he can do in front of NBA and NBA G League scouts, coaches and front-office executives by playing in 5-on-5 games and participating in strength and agility drills.
A select group will be chosen to compete in the NBA Draft Combine held that next week.
Nowell will be joined at the camp by North Carolina’s Leaky Black, UCLA’s Tyger Campbell, Florida’s Colin Castleton, Detroit’s Antoine Davis, Memphis’ Kendric Davis, Michigan State’s Joey Hauser, Missouri’s D’Moi Hodge, TCU’s Emanuel Miller and Texas’ Sir’Jabari Rice among others.
The 5-foot-7, 160-pound Harlem native was a third team All-American by multiple outlets after averaging a team-best 17.6 points, 8.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals in 36.9 minutes.
He is K-State’s single-season leader in total assists and steals. He finished second nationally in assists per game (8.3), total assists (297) and total steals (92). He ranks in the top-15 in four other categories.
Several players have made their mark at the G League Camp and went on to make splashes in the NBA, including G League Rookie of the Year Kenneth Lofton Jr. from the Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado, Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett, L.A. Clippers guard Terrance Mann and Miami Heat guard Max Strus.
Maligi named top 50 assistant coach
K-State associate head coach Ulric Maligi was once again named as one of the “Most Impactful High Major Assistant Coaches in Division I Basketball” by Silver Waves Media.
He is just one of five Big 12 assistant coaches on the list, along with Brandon Chappell from Texas, Kellen Sampson from Houston and Norm Roberts and Kurtis Townsend from Kansas. This is the second straight year Maligi’s been included on the list.
Maligi helped K-State to a 26-win season and an Elite Eight appearance after the Wildcat staff inherited a roster that eventually included only two returning players.
He also helped recruit one of the top incoming freshmen classes in the country.
Maligi is one of just 12 associate head coaches under the age of 40 at the major college level. He has been recognized by both ESPN and The Athletic on their “40 under 40” lists.
He’s helped coach or recruit 18 NBA players in his 16 year coaching career and has helped sign 23 prospects ranked among the top 100 in the country.