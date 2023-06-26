Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang met with reporters last week for a check-in midway through the summer. Here are a few things he revealed:
Still on the hunt
After the addition of North Texas point guard Tylor Perry and Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma, the Wildcats still have two open spots left in their 2023-24 roster.
While Tang said he believes the current roster makeup has enough talent to succeed this season, it doesn’t offer a lot of margin for error or injury. Because of that, Tang and his staff are still hot on the trail for guys in the portal who can fill the final couple of spots on the roster.
“We’re locked in on the type of people and the type of players that we want,” Tang said. “We’re going to get it done, but if we don’t sign anyone else, I feel like we’ve got a group that can get us to the NCAA Tournament. But our goal isn’t the NCAA Tournament, so we’re going to keep grinding and turning over every rock to make sure that we can find the right guys.”
Tang said Perry has already made an impact since he arrived at K-State earlier this summer, immediately fitting the mold of the type of player who, on and off the court, does the things that make those around him better.
“He might be a better person than a player,” Tang said. “He’s got a smile on his face, and he has great energy. I’m really excited to have him. He’s going to take on a lot of leadership roles because of his experience and his personality.”
Meanwhile Kaluma, who withdrew his name from NBA Draft consideration before making his way to Manhattan, might end up being one of the bigger acquisitions for any program this offseason.
“He was a big-time get for us,” Tang said. “I love the fact that he’s won a high level and he cares about winning. He’s extremely versatile. He can play multiple positions and can score from them in a variety of ways. He’s a versatile defender and he rebounds the basketball.”
A trip to the Middle East
The Wildcats will be making an international splash later this summer when they take a trip to Middle East in August.
Tang confirmed to reporters that K-State would travel abroad prior to his second season as the Wildcats’ head coach, making stops in Israel, United Arab Emirates.
K-State will leave on Aug. 10 after 10 days of practice and will return on Aug. 21.
Tang said he and his staff were initially planning a trip to Greece for this summer, but the opportunity to travel to Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi came available, and it was too good to pass up.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Tang said. “I’m excited for the learning experience we’re going to have in the build-up to the trip and then the life experience we’re going to gain on the trip. We get to play three basketball games while we’re over there and have 10 days of practice before we go, which is going to help us. But the chemistry and team-building opportunities and the opportunity to see a different part of the world that we’ve read about and heard about, but to actually be there and walk there is going to be incredible.”
K-State traveled to Brazil in 2012 and Italy and Switzerland in 2016 under Bruce Weber. Schools are allowed to travel internationally once every four seasons.
Awbrey added to coaching staff
Manhattan High and Manhattan Christian College alum Nate Awbrey is getting a chance to start his coaching career after Tang promoted him to a graduate assistant position following his graduation last spring.
Awbrey walked on to K-State last summer and immediately made his presence known with his leadership, which impressed Tang from the jump. The second-year coach did not need long to think it over when Awbrey expressed interest in sticking around for a couple more seasons.
“It might have been the easiest decision of the summer,” Tang said. “Just seeing the value he added to our team last year and the type of person that he was. I just asked him what his career goal was and he told me. It was really simple.”
Tang also promoted Anthony Winchester from director of video operations to special assistant to the head coach after the departure of Kevin Sutton earlier this month. That leaves one spot open on his coaching staff, and Tang said he would like to have somebody in place before the team has its 10 practices prior to the Middle East trip.
“There’s no timeline,” Tang said. “We’re examining the program and figuring out what the need is. When you lose a guy like Kevin Sutton, it’s a big loss. It usually takes more than one person to fill that role. I’m blessed that we had Anthony Winchester here to be able to move up and give more responsibility because he’s such an asset. ... I would like to have (the position) filled by July so we can start building some chemistry.”