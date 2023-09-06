Perhaps the loudest roar in Bill Snyder Family Stadium Saturday, during Kansas State’s blowout win over Southeast Missouri occurred when freshman quarterback Avery Johnson entered the game in relief of starter Will Howard late in the third quarter.
The highly-touted signal caller from Maize scored on his first drive, and then nearly had another rushing touchdown later in the game to go along with several attention-grabbing throws and quick and shifty runs.
Considering Johnson was the lone reserve quarterback to see the field in the win, one would be forgiven for assuming that the freshman phenom holds the edge over junior Jake Rubley for the back-up quarterback job heading into the second game of the season. However, according to head coach Chris Klieman, that is not so.
K-State has not had the best quarterback injury luck since Klieman took over back in 2019, and whether it was Skylar Thompson or Adrian Martinez who got the top spot on the depth chart at the beginning of the season, the back-up quarterback to start the season (Howard in all cases) has had to start multiple games each of the last three season.
And while in previous seasons the coaches preferred to plan around the four-game redshirt rule, allowing a player to see the field in four games in a season and still maintain their redshirt for that year, past experience with the business end of Murphy’s law has led Klieman and offensive coordinator Collin Klein to shift philosophies.
“The biggest thing was (having) a chance for (Johnson) to play, and not have him come in when it’s the last series of the game and (have him) hand it off three times…,” Klieman said. “We wanted to make sure we got a really good, extensive look (at Johnson) so that, we hope nothing happens, but if something does, it’s not like, ‘Well, we’ve played him and he handed it off for two plays. Now let’s throw him into a game against Baylor or TCU or Texas Tech.’ … We’ll keep evaluating it on a week-to-week basis.”
Klieman also said that Rubley did not practice as much the week before due to injury, which led the coaches to plan more around Johnson heading into the season-opener. Klieman said that the junior is back and fully healthy and will be a factor if K-State’s needs to turn to a back-up for any reason going forward.
Injury update
Senior wide receiver Keagan Johnson’s and sophomore linebacker Jake Clifton’s injury statuses remain up in the air heading into Saturday’s game versus Troy, according to Klieman.
Johnson, a transfer from Iowa, missed the opener because of injuries sustained near the end of fall camp. When asked if K-State’s top receiving threat heading into the year would be available, Klieman was still hesitant to speak definitively either way, but did say the senior was practicing.
“We’ll find out this week,” Klieman said. “(Johnson) did some limited things yesterday, so we’ll just have to play it as the week goes.”
Clifton played in Saturday’s game and made it to the second quarter before hobbling off the field and into the locker room. Klieman didn’t completely shut down the possibility for the Owasso, Oklahoma native’s return this week, but was not optimistic.
“It’d be doubtful for Jake this week,” Klieman said. “That’s why we didn’t list him on the depth chart. It’d be a long shot, but I doubt it.”
Senior right tackle Christian Duffie remains out with an injury sustained prior to fall camp and is not expected back until Big 12 play rolls around.
K-State moves into top-15
After a wild opening week, K-State moved up one spot in the AP Top 25 poll on Tuesday.
The Wildcats are now ranked 15th, the second-highest team in the Big 12 behind No. 11 Texas.
No. 18 Oklahoma, who moved up two spots, rounds out the list of ranked Big 12 schools after TCU fell out of the rankings after losing at home to past and future Big 12 member Colorado, who is now ranked No. 22.
The Horned Frogs are receiving votes along with Texas Tech (who lost at Wyoming), UCF, Iowa State and Houston.
Troy, the Wildcats’ opponent on Saturday, is also receiving votes after beating Stephen F. Austin last week.